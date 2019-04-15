Creating the Perfect Story for your Brand: 20 Qualities to Help You Get There

If you want to form connections with customers and clients, having a great brand story is key.

Brand stories allow people to identify with your brand and care about it.

A brand story is the inspiring narrative of your business — it includes your struggles, successes, and mission.

A brand story should not only present facts but also evoke feelings.

Creating an Inspiring Brand Story

As you create your own brand story, here are 20 keys to telling a unicorn tale that will resonate with your followers and help your business grow!

1. Truth

Authenticity can only be achieved through honesty and transparency.

You’d be surprised how quickly people can figure out if you’re trying to fool them.

Customers appreciate businesses that are upfront with their intentions.

2. Purpose

It’s not enough for a business to exist simply to make profits.

What makes a business truly have a brand is the big picture.

A brand with a purpose does a lot better in the long term.

3. Vision

Your vision is all about the impact you want your brand to make in the world.

Everything you do in your business should fit that vision in the long term.

4. Values

The set of principles your brand follows is what lets you execute your vision.

It shapes your internal business culture and guides personnel in day-to-day operations.

It’s also good if your brand shares the same values as your customers.

5. Products and Services

The lifeblood of the business is the products and services you’re selling.

They must live up to the brand story you’re telling and the promises you’re giving.

6. Your People

You and the people behind your business are tasked with telling the brand story.

Each employee has an important role in telling that story.

You must make sure they’re able to do their part adequately.

7. Value You Deliver

Products and services alone may not be enough to show the value your brand delivers.

Being able to show it in definite terms lets you better convince your audience of how good you are.

8. Name and Tagline

A brand can never be without its name and a tagline that both represent what it’s all about.

The name must be recognizable and the tagline must concisely say everything about your brand.

9. Content and Copy

Your content and copy are the meat of your brand story.

They fill in the gaps and add more details, letting you attract your customers.

Content and copy feature your brand voice, letting you exude the personality of your brand.

10. Design

A big part of what makes a brand identifiable is its aesthetic design.

This is mostly done through the logo, which should be the first thing customers can recognize.

When done right, the visuals associated with your brand can help sway their judgment.

11. Your Actions

Nothing represents a brand more than your actions as a business.

Every action matters, from how you run your business to how you interact with customers.

12. Customer Experience

What your customers go through in doing business with your brand is a major part of its story.

No matter how good your marketing is, it’s nothing if you can’t fulfill your promises.

13. Price and Quality

The price of your products and services and their quality in return determine the true value of your brand.

This also determines what kind of customers your brand attracts.

You may be a budget brand or a luxury brand, but quality is always expected.

14. Position and Perception

As the old adage goes, perception becomes reality.

How you are seen by your audience dictates the position your business resides in.

It’s more about how you win hearts and less on how you manipulate their minds.

15. Distribution

How you get your products and services to your customers is just as important as what you sell.

It can even give you a competitive advantage, if your method is unique or very convenient.

16. Location

Where your business is located can greatly affect your chances of success in the long run.

Your business strategy must fit in with your location and vice versa.

Visibility and accessibility both dictate how customers can physically get to you.

17. Ubiquity or Scarcity

There are products that are available everywhere else and products that can be exclusive.

Each has its advantages and disadvantages, for both your business and your customers.

18. Community

Your customers can come together and share their stories about your brand.

A community of loyal customers built over time can be a factor to a brand’s ongoing success.

19. Reputation

It’s the story your customer tells about your brand, which can then spread to more people.

A brand’s reputation is everything, and marketing alone can’t reverse a brand’s bad reputation.

Maintaining a good reputation is the most important factor to long-term success.

20. Reaction and Reach

Your ability to reach customers and how they react to your brand is an ongoing story.

They may either not care that much about your business or they may come in long lines to buy your products.

