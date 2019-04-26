POLL: What are Your Biggest Challenges When it Comes to Using CRM Software?

Modern technology has made it easier and less expensive to reach a greater number of potential customers than ever before.

That said, it may be harder than ever to get and keep their attention long enough to turn prospects into long lasting customers. That’s why more companies turn to CRM (customer relationship management) software. It’s supposed to help automate important processes aimed at finding, catching and keeping good customers.

In fact, according to Gartner, companies spent more on CRM than any other kind of software. They bought nearly $40 billion worth in 2017, alone. Gartner says it’s the fastest-growing software category. Some estimates suggest, by 2023, CRM will be a $73 billion market!

Now, we’re focusing on AI-driven CRM.

As these numbers illustrate, companies of all sizes turn to CRM more and more. This includes small businesses.

Many small businesses experience tangible success using CRM already. Despite those successes, far more small businesses either aren’t using CRM software at all. Or, they only using a fraction of what it can actually do.

CRM Software Challenges Poll Question

We want to know what’s keeping small businesses from fully embracing CRM.

Take a second to answer our poll question below. You can pick up to 3 answers. Just tell us what your biggest CRM challenge is:

Don’t you see any benefit from it? Is your team going to use it?

Is it too hard to set up or too hard to learn? Does it take too much time to enter data?

Does it cost too much right now?

Or do you have no idea what CRM even is?

What are Your Biggest Challenges with CRM Software? (Choose up to 3) Hard to configure and set up

Time consuming to enter or update data

Don’t know how it helps MY business

Too hard to learn

Vendors don’t provide enough support

Staff won’t use

Too expensive

What is CRM again? View Results / See All Polls

Thanks in advance for taking the survey! We’ll report back on our findings soon.