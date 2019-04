The standard joke with a T-rex is to do something with the tiny little arms. And listen, I get it, there’s a lot of opportunities there, but I thought I’d go a different direction with this cartoon.

Does he want to eat someone in the office? Is he concerned about a tar pit? Is that walnut-sized brain a problem?

I ended up going with him, for some reason, still being alive after millions of years and I think it turned out nicely.

Still, those tiny little arms are pretty funny.