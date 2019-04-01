Where Can You Find the Best Excel Templates for Business?

Spreadsheets have long been an important tool for businesses. You can use them for just about anything. This includes budgeting and planning out important marketing campaigns.

No tool seems more synonymous with spreadsheets than Excel. Microsoft’s tool allows you to easily fill in spaces and create tables. But it also takes advantage of some more advanced features. However, starting from scratch won’t give you a productive business.

You may want to take advantage of all that Excel has to offer. But maybe you don’t know exactly how to get started. So templates become a great option. Check out some sources for Excel business templates that can help you in 15 different areas of business operations.

Business Plan Templates

Microsoft Office offers a ton of different options to choose from. It doesn’t matter if you’re doing general business plans to templates for planning and tracking specific activities.

Employee Schedule Templates

When I Work features a workplace scheduling tool. But it also offers a free Excel template for those who prefer to download their schedule and then update it weekly. And the template allows for easy customization with different titles, shifts and roles.

Payroll Templates

Another template offrs an easy solution for managing your payroll or timecards. Check out Vertex 42. The online Excel guide offers weekly and biweekly options. You can use these to monitor employee workloads and ensure that everyone gets paid accurately.

Time Tracking Templates

If you’re an individual looking for help tracking and managing your own time, Smartsheet offers several free options you can use. Many of them help you calculate overall trends so you can analyze your workdays and find ways to become more efficient.

Project Management Templates

Office Timeline offers a variety of Excel templates that you can use to manage various aspects of specific projects, from timelines to assigning tasks to team members. Find options perfect for planning your projects at the start and then staying on track throughout the duration.

To-Do List Templates

Template Lab has a wide array of basic to-do list templates that you can use to plan your day, outline essential tasks, or simplify lists for your teams. They have options for both Word and Excel, and all lists are printable as well.

Budgeting Templates

It’s Your Money offers tons of different downloadable spreadsheets for all areas of personal and business finance. You can download a basic budget templates or find options for calculating expenses and purchases to make sure you’re staying on track.

Invoice Templates

InvoiceBerry provides a wide array of invoice options made for freelancers and independent contractors. You can sign up for the service to send invoices directly, or download free templates from the site.

Shipping Templates

If your business regularly ships out orders, you likely need to include some kind of packing slip or information about what’s included in each package. Hloom offers plenty of choices for ecommerce businesses or other companies that need packing slips.

Receipt Templates

For those that need to generate receipts for sales, Invoice Simple has a selection of templates that could work for a variety of businesses. Most are available for both Excel and Google Sheets. And you can fill them in before printing or just print them out and then track purchases manually, which could be helpful for service businesses that work on location or product businesses selling off-site at events.

Expense Templates

For tracking expenses and trying to stay on budget, Part-Time Money offers some helpful Excel templates. They’re really geared toward personal finance users, but they could easily work for a small business that has one overall budget and bank account.

Editorial Calendar Templates

If you have a blog, podcast, or any sort of content marketing strategy for your business, you need an editorial calendar. Hubspot’s editorial calendar template can help you plan out all of your content for the year so you’re able to stay on track and make the most of national holidays launch dates and recurring campaigns.

Social Media Templates

Template.net has a selection of social media calendar templates that you can use to plan out content, determine which platforms to post on which days and stay on track with your posts throughout the week or month. There are a few Excel options included, as well as PDFs.

SEO Templates

If you’re looking to improve your search marketing strategy, GanttPro offers an SEO marketing template that includes various tasks that you can attempt to accomplish. It also has spaces for budgeting, tracking progress and outlining campaign dates.

Hiring Templates

For those who are looking to grow their small business teams, check out the applicant tracker from Glassdoor. The company offers a free Excel download to help you break down roles, record feedback from applications and interviews and monitor budgets and applicant statuses so you can stay organized throughout the entire process.