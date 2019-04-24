When you think of gluten-free food, you probably don’t picture delicious baked goods. So Melissa Blue and Melissa Mehall founded Meli’s Monster Cookies to show that gluten-free baked goods could also be delicious. The company uses an old family recipe that is gluten free “by accident.” So it tastes delicious and is perfect for those with food sensitivities. Here’s more information about the company for this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Sells specialty cookies and mixes.

Blue and Mehall told Small Business Trends, “Meli’s Monster Cookies sells naturally gluten-free ready-to-eat cookies and dry cookie mixes. We have 3 flavors including, Original, ChocoLOT, and Cashewlicious. Meli’s are made with gluten-free rolled oats, a nut butter, and different chocolate inclusions.”

Business Niche

Offering gluten free desserts that actually taste good.

Blue and Mehall said, “Meli’s is based on a family recipe that has been loved and eaten for over 40 years, long before anyone cared about gluten-free. While making the recipe one day, Melissa discovered that this family treat didn’t include flour or wheat – thus, was “accidentally” gluten-free.”

How the Business Got Started

As a way to help a family member.

The two founders have been best friends for over 30 years. Their “aha” moment came when a family member developed a gluten intolerance and was having trouble finding tasty treats.

They explained, “While making monster cookies one day, we realized this recipe “accidentally” gluten-free and a perfect option for the family member. The company was born and our vision to share this cookie with the world.”

Biggest Win

Connecting with a major retailer.

Blue and Mahall said, “Our latest and biggest WIN was launching Meli’s dry mixes in 3 flavors in all Walmart stores nationwide. This has meant significant growth for Meli’s from a national shelf presence and brand awareness. It is a dream come true for the Meli’s because our vision in starting this company was to make our Meli’s Monster Cookies available to everyone!”

Lesson Learned

Learn as you go.

Mehall says, “Melissa and I both did not come from a food background, which we believe helped us in some ways. We were naïve, didn’t take “no” for an answer, and truly believed the sky was the limit.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Creating new products and marketing them.

They said, “We would use it for marketing to continue brand awareness for Meli’s and educate on why our cookies are the best. We would also use it for innovation of new naturally gluten-free products to add to our Meli’s product line.”

Team Communication

Constant phone calls.

Meli’s is a “virtual” company. The two founders live in different cities. But they talk all day via phone and video chats.”

* * * * *

