In the News: Study Says Remote Workers Feel More Left Out Than They Would in the Office

If you have virtual employees or even people who work remotely just some of the time, you’ll want to hear this.

A new survey of those people this week revealed many of them feel left out of the workplace.

The report comes from the company Igloo. It found 70% of remote workers feel left out from the traditional work setting.

You’re likely wanting to keep those employees or contractors where they are. Them being where they are probably saves you the money to afford their services.

But if they’re feeling left out, you need to work on their buy-in.

Check out more from this Igloo survey and what else remote workers are saying about your business.

And be sure to check out the rest of this week’s big headlines for small businesses in our news roundup below.

Employment

Study Shows How Apprehensive Younger Employees Are About Drug Screening

The drug laws across the country are currently in a fluid state as more communities relax the rules they have in place. For small businesses who want to carry out drug screening tests of their employees, these are challenging times. A new report from JDP analyzed how young workers are coping with the issue of drug screening in their workplace.

Green Business

Will a New Oregon Bill Prevent Small Restaurants from Handing Out Plastic Straws to Customers?

The Oregon Senate passed a bill Thursday that would ban restaurants from freely handing out plastic straws to customers. Oregon Plastic Straw Bill Customers dining inside must explicitly request a straw to get one. The rule does not apply to drive-through customers.

Retail Trends

5 Things Customers Want from Retail Stores and How You Can Deliver

The world of retail is changing — perhaps faster than at any time in history. How can a small retailer keep up with what customers want? One way is by keeping up with the latest retail insights from retail consulting firm BRP. The company does a wealth of consumer surveys to find out what today’s shoppers want from retailers.

Small Business Loans

How to Make Your Business Credit Score Amazing – From an Expert

Most small business owners don’t realize. But their personal and business credit scores affect their company. And credit has become a 100-year-old business filled with all the mystery of a cold case. Business credit scores remain separate from your personal score. But three large credit bureaus manage all personal credit. They include Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.

Small Business Operations

Fascinating Small Business Security Tactics that Can Help Your Business Grow

Managing your business is an undertaking that requires you to pay attention to many different factors, and it’s not always easy to keep up with them. One of the areas that are critical to the survival of your company is security. Unfortunately, many small business owners are not aware of the many different threats that could impact their companies.

Startup

Top 10 Reasons to Get an All-in-One System to Operate Your Business

Do you have the software blues? That’s when you are trying to leverage technology to operate your business — but finding that software isn’t helping meet your goals. In fact, technology gets in the way. You’re looking for efficiency, speed and money savings. What you get instead is more complexity.

Sick and Tired of the Things that have Traditionally Held Women Entrepreneurs Back? Read This

Traditionally, women seem less likely to own businesses than men. Commitments at home prevented this in the past. And more modern hurdles include lack of access to funding, mentors and training. But women today have become slightly more likely to start businesses than men. And technology has provided some of these opportunities.

Technology Trends

The Hidden Mystery Behind Using AI to Create Awesome Customer Experience

Artificial intelligence (AI) changes the way we go about our everyday lives. Consider Apple’s line of mobile devices with Siri. And think about Amazon’s smart home products featuring Alexa. They make us comfortable interacting with a virtual assistant. These forms of AI make our lives easier and help us perform hands-free tasks.