In the News, What’s the Top Social Media Site to Reach Customers in Your State?

You’ll find hundreds — probably thousands — of social networks on the internet now. And those sites have something for everyone’s niche.

But we always hear about the big players in the game. As a small business owner, you probably need to know more.

You’ve become aware of the heavy weights, of course. These include Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and a few others.

But did you know that some social networks are more popular in certain parts of the country than others? That becomes important if some of your digital marketing is aimed at a local audience.

A new survey this week from CenturyLinkQuote identifies the top social media site in your state. You’re probably going to be surprised by the results. And you’ll definitely want to take notes.

If these are the most popular sites in your state, you should probably consider directing some of your social marketing efforts that way, too.

For the rest of this week’s headlines, check out the weekly news and information roundup below:

Marketing Tips

Sick and Tired of Other Businesses Disrupting Your Industry? Read This

Disruption in your industry has become a sure thing. And it poses a dangerous threat to your company. Because historically, the most successful disruptors come from outside the industry. Think Uber for car services and Netflix for at-home movies. So how can you become the next disruptor, instead? Make sure your competition doesn’t beat you there.

Retail Trends

76% of Customers Choose Loyalty Programs that Collect ONLY Name and Phone Number

More businesses are adopting customer loyalty programs because it is much easier to deploy. But a new report has revealed Americans are more cautious when it comes to joining a loyalty program. A survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Wilbur says 76% of Americans are more likely to join a program which collects only their name and phone number.

What is a Freakshake and How Can It Be Used to Market Your Small Restaurant?

Have you heard of the Freakshake trend? Freakshakes refer to huge milkshakes loaded with ice-cream, cream and flavored sauces. But they also include unlikely ingredients. Think donuts, cake, biscuits, brownies and other sweet delights. Freakshakes have become huge in the food service industry. Small restaurateurs should consider capitalizing on the freakshake trend.

Small Biz Spotlight

In the Spotlight: Meli’s Monster Cookies Makes Sure Healthy Alternatives are Baked In

When you think of gluten-free food, you probably don’t picture delicious baked goods. So Melissa Blue and Melissa Mehall founded Meli’s Monster Cookies to show that gluten-free baked goods could also be delicious. The company uses an old family recipe that is gluten free “by accident.” So it tastes delicious and is perfect for those with food sensitivities.

Social Media

Facebook News Feed Dies, What Marketers MUST Know

The Facebook News Feed is dead. It’s official. Gone. Extinct. Poof. Nada. Oblivion. In this article, I’ll tell you why I’m making this assertion, the conspiratorial events leading up to the death of the News Feed, what it all means for the future of Facebook marketing, and four solid takeaways that will superpower your marketing in a post-News Feed era.

Startup

5 Things Businesses of All Sizes Can Learn from Marie Kondo

Marie Kondo’s name is on everyone’s lips these days. Thanks to her book The Lifechanging Art of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing and popular show on Netflix, Goodwill centers all over the country are overflowing with donations as housecleaning becomes a national phenomenon.

Technology Trends

Walmart Using Robots Now, When Are You Getting One for Your Store?

Walmart is adding hundreds of robots to its stores to help wash floors and perform low-level jobs that will free up workers to do other important work. The retailer will add robots to at least 300 of its stores this year, The Wall Street Journal reported.