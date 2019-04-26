With each new feature, Instagram wants users to increase the level of engagement between them, their friends and brands. Instagram Quiz Stickers have been designed with that purpose in mind.

Instagram Quiz Stickers

As part of Instagram Stories, Quiz Stickers can be a whimsical way to engage with friends. But brands can also use this feature to find out how their customers feel about a product or service instantly.

The application and simplicity of this feature might lead some to overlook the value it offers. But it is important to note, big brands spent large amounts of money for this type of testing in the past. The fact it is now available for free as part of Instagram is amazing.

For small businesses who can’t afford expensive market testing, this is a fantastic feature. By simply adding the Quiz Stickers on your Stories timeline, your followers can vote to let you know if you’re heading in the right direction.

All you have to do is create your questions and customize the choices so users can respond. And once you post it, you can see real-time results within the app.

Starting today, you can use the new quiz sticker in Stories to ask your friends and followers a multiple-choice question. See how well your friends know you. ?? pic.twitter.com/a6y1PaOnSY — Instagram (@instagram) April 23, 2019

Combining Quiz Stickers in Stories

Instagram Stories are shared with followers for 24 hours before they are erased. If users want to save them in the profile, they can keep it forever. But it is designed as a temporary messaging/communication tool.

By integrating Quiz Stickers to Stories, Instagram has come up with a great idea. The temporary nature of Stories along with the quizzes introduces a sense of urgency which encourages users to participate.

The system also shows the number of votes your quiz received and how each person voted. Not to overstate the value of this information, but this is an incredibly important feature for small businesses.

More Stickers

In addition to the Quiz Stickers, Instagram has more stickers you can add to increase the engagement level of your followers. You can use different stickers to make your page more user friendly and improve the customer experience.

They are:

Countdown sticker will count down to any moment and send notifications to you and everyone who turned on reminders for your countdown.

Questions sticker allows your followers to ask you a question.

Music sticker lets you search for a song.

Poll or emoji slider stickers for writing questions with customized answers. Your followers can answer by choosing one of your responses or sliding an emoji you have selected.

Location sticker makes it possible to tap the sticker and view the page for that location when people see your story.

Hashtag sticker lets users view the page for the hashtag they enter.

Current time or weather sticker provide this information based on the data available from your device and location.

Instagram and Small Business

At 1.1 billion people, Instagram is the third largest social network in the world. And of these, 500 million of them use the platform every day.

While Instagram excels in certain industries, for small business owners who operate in those segments it is an important tool.

The new features Instagram is adding makes it possible for small companies to connect with their customers and identify their needs. With this information, business owners can better customize the products and services they provide.