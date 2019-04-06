Join Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu for a Facebook Live AMA from Zoholics This Thursday

You have a chance next week to ask the CEO of Zoho, one of the leading business software companies in the U.S., anything you want.

Small Business Trends is hosting a Facebook Live AMA on Thursday, April 11, at 10 a.m. ET. Our special guest will be Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu.

We’ll be live at Zoholics, the company’s annual developer’s conference in Austin. Small Business Trends CEO Anita Campbell and Brent Leary are co-hosting this live event.

You can watch and join the chat with us Thursday by heading to the Small Business Trends Facebook page. You can get a jump start on the conversation. Go to the Small Business Trends Facebook Event posting an get your question in early. Use the hastags #Zoholics19 and #ZohoCEO.

Check out these other great upcoming small business events and contests …

Visa, SBA Holding Disaster Prep Innovation Contest

Disasters can happen anytime, and how you plan your recovery beforehand will greatly determine the success of your business moving forward.

Visa and the U.S. Small Business Administration are holding the Inclusive Innovation Incubator to help small business make such preparations. The goal of the event is to encourage experts across a wide range of fields to find solutions for disaster recovery.

They are offering cash prizes for the best solutions. The First Prize will take $25,000, Second Prize $15,000, and Third Prize $10,000.

The Inclusive Innovation Incubator is going to be held from May 3-5 in Washington D.C.

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Elevate Your Digital Influence

April 13, 2019, Issaquah, Washington

Are you ready to grow your business? Join us and learn how to put together a PR plan and leverage what you are doing on social to grow your level of influence. Are you ready to be a leader in your marketplace? #ElevateYourDigitalInfluence

Listening to the Voice of the Customer Workshop

April 23, 2019, Boston, Massachusetts

Join Applied Marketing Science (AMS) for the next open-enrollment session of “Listening to the Voice of the Customer,” our acclaimed training workshop, on April 23-24, 2019 at the Sheraton Boston Hotel located in the heart of downtown Boston. Led by veteran product development and market research experts, Gerry Katz (AMS Vice Chairman), and John Burns (AMS Principal), this course will introduce Voice of the Customer market research and teach you to use it to accelerate innovation in business-to-business markets.

Discount Code

SMALLBIZ ($100 Discount)

Beachpreneurs Beach Camp 5

April 26, 2019, Daytona Beach, Florida

For starters, we’re for Women Entrepreneurs only. During Beach Camp, you’ll have plenty of opportunity to learn, apply and mastermind with warm successful women.

You’ll also have time to sleep in and you’ll get long breaks to relax and walk the beach or go for a swim. We didn’t create a conference at the beach just to lock you away in a conference room from dawn til dusk. Beach Camp is a lifestyle focused event so you’ll be spending as much time enjoying your life as you will be focusing on your business. Join us today!

#SmallBusinessWeek Hackathon Event

May 3, 2019, Washington, DC

Visa and the U.S. Small Business Administration invite you to bring your ideas and your laptop to the Inclusive Innovation Incubator, 2301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001 from May 3rd to May 5th, 2019. Spend a weekend creating solutions to help small businesses recover or prepare for sudden impacts of natural disasters.

Team up with entrepreneurs, designers, and developers to build apps and solutions that will help small businesses prepare and/or recover from major natural disasters such as hurricanes, flooding, wildfires, tornados, snowstorms or earthquakes.

National #SmallBusinessWeek Awards Ceremonies: Facebook Live Event

May 5, 2019, Online

Watch live on SBA’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/SBAgov/) on May 5th at 6pm ET as the SBA announces the SBA Resource Partners awards. Join us!

National #SmallBusinessWeek Awards Ceremonies: Facebook Live Event

May 6, 2019, Online

Watch live on SBA’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/SBAgov/) on May 6th at 12:45pm ET as the SBA announces the Exporter of the Year, Federal Procurement, Small Business Persons of the Year, and National Small Business Person of the Year awards. Join us!

National #SmallBusinessWeek Virtual Conference Event

May 7, 2019, Online

The U.S. Small Business Administration and SCORE will host a 2-Day Virtual Conference during National Small Business Week. The conference will take place Tuesday, May 7 – Wednesday, May 8 between 11:00 AM – 5:30 PM Eastern / 8:00 AM – 2:30 PM Pacific each day. Registration is FREE to the public. Learn new strategies, network, and chat with industry experts! This 2-day event will include webinars, business advice, giveaways, free resources, and networking chat rooms for business owners and entrepreneurs.

Listening to the Voice of the Customer

October 16, 2019, Chicago, Illinois

Led by veteran product development and market research experts, this course will introduce Voice of the Customer (VOC) market research and teach you to use it to accelerate innovation in business-to-business markets. The workshop uses a lively, interactive format with numerous hands-on activities and practice exercises to build skills and will also expose you to the latest applications of these techniques in areas such as machine learning and journey mapping.

Discount Code

SMALLBIZ ($100 Off)

