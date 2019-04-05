Making News This Week: Don’t Rush into New Technology Upgrades, Survey Warns

Your small business benefits from new technology. There’s no denying that.

But this week, we learned that it may not be prudent to chase the latest bell or whistle that promises to make your business run smoother.

Yes, the tool could solve a problem your business currently faces. But a new survey reveals that the IT pros you hire to help implement that technology may not have the highest confidence in their ability to help.

Think about that for a minute.

If you rush to implement a new piece of technology, it could end up causing you more problems than you originally had. And you still never solved that original problem.

At the very least, it should give you pause before rushing into new tech for your small business.

Want to know what else was happening this week for small businesses? Check out our news and information roundup below:

Employment

Maryland Considers Minimum Wage Increase, How Will Small Businesses Fare?

The Maryland General Assembly voted Wednesday to approve a state $15 minimum wage, sending the bill to GOP Gov. Larry Hogan’s desk for final approval, The Baltimore Sun reports. Maryland Minimum Wage Hogan has opposed raising the current $10.10 minimum wage by a nearly 50 percent increase.

Marketing Tips

59% of Small Businesses Use Video for Advertising, Survey Finds

A new report finds that a good number of small businesses (29%) are spending somewhere in the sweet spot of ($750-$2499) monthly to get the data needed for good online advertising results. WordStream’s Online Advertising Landscape in 2019 report also found that only 10% of the respondents had a monthly advertising budget less than the low end plateau for effectiveness of $750 monthly.

Startup

No Best Time for Women Entrepreneurs to Start a Business

Don’t worry about the best age for you as a woman to start a business? Because the infographic from Missy Empire proves age has nothing to do with it. The willingness to go for it seems more important. Women entrepreneurs can succeed whether they are in their teens or older. The “Top 30 Female Entrepreneurs” infographic below lists women who have succeeded in their respective fields.

What is a Shared Kitchen and How is it Important to Food Entrepreneurs?

There’s a growing trend in the food industry that could be of major interest to new entrepreneurs and small businesses. Shared kitchens, sometimes also referred to as kitchen incubators or community kitchens, basically allow chefs, bakers, caterers or other food related professionals to split the cost of a professional kitchen space.

Technology Trends

9 Tips From Top Women in IT You Can’t Afford to Miss

Traditionally, there has been a large gender gap in the world of information technology. However, that gap is shrinking fast. Last year, 20% of Fortune 500 CIOs were women — that’s up from 16% in 2017. There are more women in information technology than ever before and they’re changing the way the enterprise operates.

Cyber Attacks Cost Small Businesses $53,987 on Average, Survey Claims

Cybersecurity remains one of the most challenging issues for small business owners. And the problem leads small business owners to seek out managed service providers to present them with solutions. But a new report from Continuum says the state of cybersecurity among small businesses in 2019 still needs to improve.

UPshow Helps Businesses Use TV Screens on Site to Build Their Brands

Are TVs inside your business crucial? If you’re a sports bar, obviously you’ll say flat screens on the wall are 100% crucial to business. But at gyms, screens seem to exist so that members can zone out as they work out. And owners of medical and dental practices might think TVs in waiting rooms are best at keeping “impatient patients” calm.

Raising Awareness of Cybersecurity Offers a Great Small Business Niche, Study Shows

A new survey from LexingtonLaw has revealed a startling outcome about data breach. According to the report, 56% of Americans have never checked to see if they have been affected by a data breach. Considering all the reports about data breaches in the news, this piece of data is quite a revelation.