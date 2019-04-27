Maturepreneur Event Focuses on Those Starting a Business in the Next Stage of Life

Life expectancy has skyrocketed. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise when mature individuals stay in business longer. Or when they start a new venture later in life.

The Maturepreneur Today Virtual Summit aims to provide resources on how to start and run a business in the next stage of life. The event targets an underserved segment. And you can see how this group has been overlooked be everyone in the business world. Consider the fawning over groups like the “Top 40 Under 40”, “Top 30 Under 30”, and “Top 20 Under 20”.

The one-day virtual summit offers track sessions in the morning and afternoon covering relevant business topics.

Experts across a range of industries will present tracks on legal, financing and marketing issues. Other trackings follow brick and mortar, solo and franchise businesses.

You can attend the virtual event from your home or office starting at 9:30 AM through 5:00 PM on June 11, 2019.

