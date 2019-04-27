Maturepreneur Event Focuses on Those Starting a Business in the Next Stage of Life

Life expectancy has skyrocketed. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise when mature individuals stay in business longer. Or when they start a new venture later in life.
The Maturepreneur Today Virtual Summit aims to provide resources on how to start and run a business in the next stage of life. The event targets an underserved segment. And you can see how this group has been overlooked be everyone in the business world. Consider the fawning over groups like the “Top 40 Under 40”, “Top 30 Under 30”, and “Top 20 Under 20”.
The one-day virtual summit offers track sessions in the morning and afternoon covering relevant business topics.
Experts across a range of industries will present tracks on legal, financing and marketing issues. Other trackings follow brick and mortar, solo and franchise businesses.
You can attend the virtual event from your home or office starting at 9:30 AM through 5:00 PM on June 11, 2019.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
#SmallBusinessWeek Hackathon Event
May 03, 2019, Washington, DC
Visa and the U.S. Small Business Administration invite you to bring your ideas and your laptop to the Inclusive Innovation Incubator, 2301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001 from May 3rd to May 5th, 2019. Spend a weekend creating solutions to help small businesses recover or prepare for sudden impacts of natural disasters.
Team up with entrepreneurs, designers, and developers to build apps and solutions that will help small businesses prepare and/or recover from major natural disasters such as hurricanes, flooding, wildfires, tornados, snowstorms or earthquakes.
National #SmallBusinessWeek Awards Ceremonies: Facebook Live Event
May 05, 2019, Online
Watch live on SBA’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/SBAgov/) on May 5th at 6pm ET as the SBA announces the SBA Resource Partners awards. Join us!
National #SmallBusinessWeek Virtual Conference Event
May 07, 2019, Online
The U.S. Small Business Administration and SCORE will host a 2-Day Virtual Conference during National Small Business Week. The conference will take place Tuesday, May 7 – Wednesday, May 8 between 11:00 AM – 5:30 PM Eastern / 8:00 AM – 2:30 PM Pacific each day. Registration is FREE to the public. Learn new strategies, network, and chat with industry experts! This 2-day event will include webinars, business advice, giveaways, free resources, and networking chat rooms for business owners and entrepreneurs.
Maturepreneur Today Virtual Summit
June 11, 2019, Online
Maturepreneur Today is holding its full day virtual event on June 11, 2019. The summit is for new, existing and budding entrepreneurs in their 50’s, 60’s and 70’s. Visit our website to view the entire list of renowned speakers. #MaturepreneurToday
Listening to the Voice of the Customer
October 16, 2019, Chicago, Ill.
Led by veteran product development and market research experts, this course will introduce Voice of the Customer (VOC) market research and teach you to use it to accelerate innovation in business-to-business markets. The workshop uses a lively, interactive format with numerous hands-on activities and practice exercises to build skills and will also expose you to the latest applications of these techniques in areas such as machine learning and journey mapping.
Discount Code
SMALLBIZ ($100 Off)
More Events
- Small Business Expo 2019 – BOSTON (May 1, 2019)
May 01, 2019, Boston, Mass.
- Leadership Training at Microsoft
May 03, 2019, Washington D.C.
- CCB TechShowcase
May 09, 2019, Milwaukee, Wis.
- Circular Summit 2019
May 09, 2019, Santa Rosa, Calif.
- DigiMarCon East 2019 – Digital Marketing Conference & Exhibition
May 09, 2019, Online
- Small Business Expo 2019 – WASHINGTON D.C. (May 9, 2019)
May 09, 2019, Washington, D.C.
- Experiential Marketing Summit 2019
May 14, 2019, Las Vegas, Nev.
- Fearless in Data
May 14, 2019, Atlanta, Ga.
- Kimberly Coates
May 14, 2019, San Diego, Calif.
- Chief Analytics Officers & Influencers, Spring
May 15, 2019, San Diego, Calif.
- 2019 Marketing Analytics Conference ? Atlanta, GA ? May 15 – 16, 2019
May 15, 2019, Atlanta, Ga.
- TECHSPO Toronto 2019
May 16, 2019, Toronto, Ontario
- DigiMarCon Canada 2019 – Digital Marketing Conference & Exhibition
May 16, 2019, Toronto, Ontario
- ComTech Forum on Network Automation
May 16, 2019, Sunnyvale, Calif.
- 21st Annual Top 10 Tech Trends
May 16, 2019, Santa Clara, Calif.
- Wall Street Journal Future Of Everything Festival, NYC
May 20, 2019, New York, N.Y.
- Advancing Preconstruction and Estimating 2019 Conference, Dallas, Texas
May 20, 2019, Dallas, Texas
- TECHSPO Silicon Valley 2019
May 23, 2019, San Francisco, Calif.
- Breaking Through: Taking Your Consulting Business to New Heights
May 29, 2019, Waltham, Mass.
- The Brand Marketing Summit West 2019, San Francisco, USA
May 30, 2019, Burlingame, Calif.
More Contests
