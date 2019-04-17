Blogging offers an amazing opportunity to build authority and earn income.

You can create a blog about anything you have knowledge about or experience in.

The key is to choose a niche and dive in — serving a specific audience is better than writing about a jumble of topics.

Whether you want to focus on a business topic like growth marketing or a personal passion like a sport, choose a vertical and dive in.

With effort and time, your blog can grow into a real unicorn, generating income and positioning you as an authority in your space.

Ways to Monetize Your Blog

Here, discover 12 ways your blog can turn a profit.

1. Use Your Blog to Position Yourself as An Expert Consultant

You can use your blog to position yourself as an expert in any field.

Take Facebook marketing, for example.

Facebook Messenger marketing and Messenger chatbots are on the rise and the marketing possibilities are endless.

If you’re a digital marketing or social media consultant, leverage the buzz surrounding Facebook chatbots and create a blog that’s all about using Facebook Messenger chatbots for businesses.

Potential topics could include things like why chatbots are great for business, how to set up a chatbot, how to use it to capture leads, the lower cost for click-to-messenger ads, etc.

Over time, you can use your blog to build authority as a Facebook chatbot expert.

With a blog as your base, you can successfully add a chatbot consultancy to your business.

2. Implement Google AdSense

Add a script from AdSense to display ads on your blog.

Ever a visitor clicks on those ads, you can net money.

If you can drive enough traffic and generate clicks, that money can really start to add up!

3. Offer Native Ads

People tend to be turned off by blatant, glaring ads.

Native advertising seeks to solve that by making ads blend in with the media being viewed.

Unlike banner ads, native ads don’t look like ads, so they don’t put people off as much.

For example, a native ad might populate in the sidebar with organic articles, making it more palatable (and clickable) to your site visitors.

4. Offer Sponsored Blog Post Opportunities

As your blog grows, you can offer sponsored blog opportunities.

With enough traffic, your blog becomes a hot commodity that people will actually pay to be featured on.

A company can pay you to write and talk about their products to promote them to your readers.

You can reach out to companies with a one-page media kit to pitch your blog.

Your media kit should show your traffic statistics, social media following, demographics, and so on.

5. Incorporate Video Ads

Banner ads and sponsored posts can be pretty effective, but video ads can potentially do more.

You can either create short video showcasing the product being advertised or use one provided by the company.

Video ads have more room for creativity, making them more interesting and engaging than banner ads.

6. Sell Ad Space in the Newsletter Associated with Your Blog

If you have an email newsletter tied to your blog, you can sell ad space in your newsletters for extra income.

This is best if you have a sizeable mailing list with fairly high engagement rates.

7. Build More Blogs and Flip Them

If you get good at building successful blogs, flipping can become a good income source for you.

Put up a blog for a niche, attract a sizeable reader base, and then sell that blog at a premium.

This is a great business idea for those who are into starting and growing blogs.

8. Incorporate Affiliate Marketing

Adding affiliate links in your posts is another great way to monetize your blog.

An advertiser can pay you a commission for each sale through that affiliate link.

You can also put up those affiliate links on your blog in banner ads and native ads.

9. Use Your Blog as a Platform to Become a Coach

As you become known as an expert in your niche (thanks to your blog), people will want more from you — and they’re willing to pay for it.

After building your blog, you can start offer coaching services.

As a coach, you can offer guidance, advice, and accountability in learning a skill or reaching a goal.

10. Offer Sponsored Social Content

Similar to sponsored blog posts, you can put up sponsored posts in the social media channels associated with your blog.

This is best if you have a large social media following and focus more on visual content.

11. Branch Out Into Ebooks and Online Courses

As your authority and expertise grow, consulting and coaching aren’t the only things you can branch out into.

Thanks to your blog, you can also start to produce ebooks and online courses.

The ebooks and online courses can take a deeper dive into material that matters to your audience, or you can offer exclusive material through ebooks and courses that isn’t available on your blog.

Once you’ve established yourself as an expert and provided valuable content on your blog for free, people will be willing to pay a premium for more from you.

12. Sell Blog Ads Directly

Much like displaying ads from Google AdSense, you can directly sell ad space on your blog.

Not having to rely on Google as an intermediary means you can potentially earn more money for each ad.

Republished by permission. Original here