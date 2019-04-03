Top 15 Office Supply Subscription Boxes to Consider for Your Small Business

Entrepreneurs find themselves challenges keeping your supply shelves or home office stocked with supplies. They already need to handle so many other important tasks. An office supply subscription box can help you stock up automatically. There are plenty of options out there. And they include everything from paper products to printer ink. But here are a few of the top options to know.

HP Instant Ink

HP Instant Ink isn’t the type of subscription service you may be accustomed to. It’s not a monthly or quarterly package full of curated goods. But it does automatically restock your printer with ink whenever it’s running low. You simply connect your device and HP will monitor your ink levels and send you a package when you get toward the bottom of a cartridge.

Sparkle, Hustle, Grow

Sparkle, Hustle, Grow is a subscription box made for female entrepreneurs. Boxes ship once a month and include things like books, planners, pens and small tech products. They also offer training and community features to help you grow your business.

Cloth & Paper

A pen and stationery subscription service, Cloth & Paper is sent out once a month. The boxes include planner accessories like inserts, covers, and pens.

Gadgetbox

For businesses that want to consistently invest in new tech gadgets, there’s Gadgetbox. The company offers a regular and premium subscription option that may contain items like mobile devices, wearables and audio equipment.

Trendy Memo

Trendy Memo is a lifestyle subscription box that includes office supplies along with a variety of other products. Each monthly box includes four to six items like pens, coffee mugs, magazines and lunch bags. Items are fairly trendy and aimed at female entrepreneurs or professionals.

LaOfficeBox

Another monthly box for professional women, LaOfficeBox comes with items like stationery, coffee and tea, makeup and small accessories.

LifeBox Supply Company

LifeBox was created specifically with entrepreneurs in mind. Each month, you get a shipment of inspirational books, shirts and other items picked by business owners.

STMT Kit

From Rad and Hungry, the STMT Kit subscription includes a box full of office supplies sourced from around the world. If you’re a fan of travel inspired goods or want to try out unique supplies you can’t find at your local big box store, this service sends out boxes ten times per year.

Busy Bee Stationery

Busy Bee Stationery isn’t specifically for businesses. But the monthly subscription box does send out a variety of paper products that could benefit business owners who send a lot of mail and want to constantly have access to new designs.

Papergang

From Ohh Deer, Papergang is a monthly subscription box full of stationery products. Independently packed and shipped in England, the subscription service also contributes money toward sustainability efforts for every four boxes sold.

V. Paperie

V. Paperie is a subscription box for paper lovers. The monthly shipment includes curated products like notebooks, pens and desk accessories all with a stylish and feminine look.

SCRIBEDelivery

For writers or entrepreneurs who like keeping notes by hand, SCRIBEdelivery sends out pens and notebooks in each shipment. The monthly service sends out themed shipments, so one could include travel related products and the next may be full of classics.

Handshake31

If you regularly hand out business cards and enjoy changing up your designs, Handshake31 may be of interest. You can sign up for different options to refill your stock of business cards each month. You can choose a consistent design or opt for a business card of the month option if you consistently want fresh designs.

Pretty Paper Club

Pretty Paper Club sends out boxes that include personalized stationery products. Shipments often include cards with your name printed on them, along with pens and various desk accessories.

Spotlight Stationery

Spotlight Stationery offers both monthly and bi-monthly subscription options. Shipments may include paper products, notebooks, pens, pencils and accessories. They also offer corporate gifts and personalized options.