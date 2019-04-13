Artificial intelligence (AI) changes the way we go about our everyday lives. Consider Apple’s line of mobile devices with Siri. And think about Amazon’s smart home products featuring Alexa. They make us comfortable interacting with a virtual assistant. These forms of AI make our lives easier and help us perform hands-free tasks. But the use of AI seeps into other industries like eCommerce too. Consider integrating AI into your own business model. Improve your company’s results. And provide customers with a better, more seamless user experience.

AI and Machine Learning

The words “artificial intelligence” and “machine learning” often work interchangeably. But a key difference exists between the two. AI refers to a machine’s ability to carry out complex tasks following a pre-developed algorithm. Technically, machine learning is a type of artificial intelligence. But it differs in that machine learning involves feeding information to a machine in order to teach it how to respond to specific information. For example, machine learning used on social media sites can identify when comments or post content is positive or negative.

Machine learning and AI go hand-in-hand. But it remains more advantageous utilizing a type of AI with the capacity for machine learning. Instead you should teach a machine how to look for specific triggers. And make it learn on its own. This works better than programming reactions for every single scenario the AI may encounter.

The Importance of User Experience

Integrate this type of valuable technology into your eCommerce store. You can vastly improve your customers’ shopping experiences. There exist so many eCommerce brands across the web. But you risk losing business to another competitor just from small issues like slow loading speed or a confusing navigation bar. Design your entire online shop around the user. Make their experience as easy as possible. This includes guiding them towards products they may like. It also means creating clear menu categories and informing shoppers of potential shipping costs.

AI and machine learning employ data collected on consumer interests to attract them to your business. And it provides them with products they are looking for without the hassle of endless research. If a customer has an excellent experience with your brand, they’re likely to return in the future and tell others about your company, potentially raking in more customers in return.

How AI Can Improve User Experience

If you’re not already implementing one or more of these AI eCommerce methods, you should begin experimenting with a few and watch the results. You may have even interacted with some common forms of eCommerce AI on other websites without even realizing it. These are some of the top uses for improving user experience through machine learning and AI.

Integrate Chatbots

Chatbots are one of the most common and easily integrated forms of eCommerce AI. Typically, chatbots are designed to handle customer service-like inquiries, which cuts costs on the business’s end as there’s no need to hire as many human customer support representatives. But, for shoppers, chatbots offer a convenient and quick way to connect with a business without having to wait for a return email or call a customer service line, which can take up time. Chatbots are a type of AI that is able to compute common inquiries and provide solutions in real time.

Many eCommerce companies also use chatbots as an outlet to deliver personalized suggestions. Through Facebook Messenger, chatbots will often reach out to shoppers who have previously bought from or visited your shop to improve social media advertising and revenue. Based on the items purchased or pages viewed, chatbots can deliver accurate suggestions, enticing consumers back to your store. You can also use chatbots to send discounts and coupon codes.

Provide Next-Level Personalization

Personalization, sometimes referred to as segmentation, in eCommerce marketing is an effective method for engaging with consumers. Using the available AI technology, eCommerce stores can send personalized emails to people who have visited your store or made a purchase based on how they interacted with the site. For example, abandoned cart emails can remind shoppers about items they left in their carts without completing the transaction.

This may entice people back to the site to finish the purchase. Customers enjoy personalized emails because it feels more tailored to meet their needs and may even result in discount or loyalty program campaigns should you choose to implement these strategies.

Suggest Higher Quality Recommendations

You can take personalization a step further to create a great user experience with recommendations based on consumer information. This type of data provides business owners with more in-depth insight on their target market and, for shoppers, eliminates the process of seeking out products.

In fact, most online consumers enjoy receiving personalized recommendations. The Retail Industry Leader Association found that 63 percent of shoppers are interested in receiving custom product suggestions even if it means providing personal information on their interests and habits.

You can send automated emails with item suggestions or integrate on-site features suggesting similar items to the ones viewed by the consumer or products typically bought along with a specific product.

Improve Retargeting Strategies

Anyone who browses the internet regularly has encountered some type of retargeting marketing. Have you ever researched a particular item only to see it advertised to you later on a different website? This is one of the most common retargeting strategies. Machine learning can utilize data on users’ web searches and product page views to remind them about items they still may be interested in purchasing. You can also implement retargeting strategies in emails rather than across web pages.

Predict Consumer Behavior

User experience is enhanced when businesses understand the wants and needs of their target market. AI technology can provide comprehensive consumer insights allowing a better understanding of how people engage with your brand, including which pages they typically land on when first visiting your site, how much time they spend on pages and which pages they’re on when they either leave the site or make a purchase. The better you understand how your consumer thinks, the better you’ll be able to market to them, making your store a more reliable and easy-to-use shopping outlet.

AI Integration Is Key to a Well-Rounded Marketing Strategy

Keeping up with the many new technologies developed each year is essential to creating a long-lasting business model with a loyal customer base. AI and machine learning capabilities provide eCommerce shop owners with beneficial tools to better understand their customers and construct an exceptional user experience. Combined with a comprehensive SEO and content marketing strategy, AI features like personalized recommendations and chatbots can lead your business to success.