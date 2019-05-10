10 Expert Tips to Help Your Small Business Bring in More Paying Customers

Businesses try a lot of advanced techniques to market and grow. But at the end of the day, most of your success comes from making as many sales as possible. To improve your bottom line and bring in as many customers as possible, check out these sales tips from members of the online small business community.

Book More Sales Meetings

If you want to make more sales, you first need to set up meetings with prospects. To set up more of these meetings, you need to expedite the decision making process and get those potential clients booked. Here are some prospecting tips from Jessica Greene of Databox that may be able to help.

Grow a Membership Business on Autopilot

Selling memberships is becoming a popular strategy for businesses in a variety of industries. Though you do create ongoing relationships with customers, you still need to sell to new members and keep things running smoothly. In this post, Elle Drouin explains how she keeps her membership growing on autopilot each month.

Use These Budget Friendly Audience Research Tools

Before you can sell to customers, you first need to learn about them. Audience research doesn’t need to be terribly expensive. Here are some audience research tools you can use that should even work for small budgets, from Lauren Crain and Search Engine Watch.

Create Winning Social Media Campaigns

Social media can be an invaluable tool when it comes to connecting with customers and making sales. But you first need to create a plan that will allow your campaigns to succeed. Learn more in this Startup Professionals Musings post by Martin Zwilling.

Boost Local Business Visibility with Question Research and Optimization

For local businesses, making sales requires being visible on search engines. Google offers the option of answering questions on its platform as a way of increasing visibility. In this Bright Local post, Ann Smarty shares how you can make the most of this tactic for your business.

Try These Digital Marketing Techniques

Digital marketing can help you bring in more leads and potential customers so you can make more sales over time. There are tons of different techniques you can use, including those in this post by Dan Swords. BizSugar members offered some thoughts on the post here.

Don’t Make These Heat Map Mistakes

To make as many sales as possible on your small business website, you need to really analyze how people interact with your content. Heat maps can be a powerful tool for this. But you need to know how to use them and avoid the mistakes in this Smallbiztechnology.com post by Itai Elizur.

Start a Profitable Business Website

Your business website has to accomplish a lot. It needs to be well designed, easy to use, and most of all – it needs to help you actually make money. For help building a profitable website, check out this SMB CEO post by Ivan Widjaya.

Build Your Email List Faster with These Lead Magnet Ideas

Email has long been one of the most popular tools for businesses looking to communicate with prospects. But before you can make the sale, you need to attract new leads. The ideas in this GetResponse post by Michal Leszczynski may be able to help.

Understand These Instagram Secrets

Instagram can be a wonderful platform for rustling up potential sales. But you need to understand how to use it correctly. In this Mostly Blogging post, Janice Wald offers a huge list of tips for businesses on Instagram. And BizSugar members shared commentary here.

