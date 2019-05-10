10 Expert Tips for Making the Most of Your Limited Small Business Resources

Small business owners have to find ways to make maximum impact with limited resources. This means making use of free or inexpensive online resources, marketing tools and information. Members of the online small business community have plenty of experience in this area. Check out their tools for making the most of what you have below.

Check out Webinars to Help Choose a Business Entity

When you’re just getting started with your business, choosing the proper structure and entity is a must. The webinars included in this CorpNet post by Nellie Akalp can help you access the information you need to make the best possible decision for your business.

Don’t Be a Data Hoarder

Data can be a major asset for your business. But if you collect too much of it and don’t know how to identify the most important pieces of information, it can get overwhelming. Instead, Stephen H. Yu of Target Marketing suggests throwing out some of your data to make it easier for you to actually make the most of it.

Learn How to Build Relationships in a Virtual World

The relationships you build around your business can be one of your greatest assets, whether with your team, partners or clients. But building virtual relationships is different than building relationships in person. Rachel Strella elaborates in this post. And the BizSugar community offered their input here.

Use Online Resources to Develop an Investment Portfolio

If you plan on investing your income or your business’s money, you need to be very confident in those investments. If you need some help planning out your portfolio, check out the online resources included in this Noobpreneur post by Ivan Widjaya.

Take Advantage of the Latest Updates to Google Search Console

Google Search Console can be an incredibly helpful tool for businesses looking to improve their SEO. However, there are a lot of updates and features that can impact the experience. So you need to know how to use it effectively. This Search Engine Watch post by Joseph Chukwube includes some of the updates that you should know.

Look for Tips to Cut Costs When Getting Started

For brand new businesses, resources are often scarce and finite. So you need to find creative ways to keep costs minimal wherever possible. In this Smallbiztechnology.com post, Ramon Ray offers some suggestions for making the most of limited resources for new businesses.

Make the Most of Your Google Ad Campaigns

Advertising on Google can bring you major returns. But it can also lead to wasted dollars if you’re not careful. Learn how to make the most of your campaigns in this Web Presence post by Lee Jackson. Then see what BizSugar members are saying about the concept here.

Supercharge Your Business Website Through Blogging

Your business website is one of your most important online resources. And if yours doesn’t include a blog, you could really be missing out on some essential benefits. Martin Zwilling goes over some of the ways that blogging can supercharge your website in this Startup Professionals Musings post.

Make the Most of Small Marketing Investments

When it comes to your marketing, small businesses need to be able to make a big splash without a huge investment. There are plenty of lean marketing methods you can use to make the most of your limited resources. See this Crowdspring post by Katie Lundin for more on the subject.

Use Straightforward Guides for Product Strategy

Creating a product strategy is an essential part of getting your business up and running. However, a lot of entrepreneurs aren’t sure where to start. So they end up making poor decisions. To avoid this, here’s a guide from Adam Henshall of Process Street.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.