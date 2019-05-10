10 Tips for Driving Real Results with Your Marketing Efforts

There are tons of different ways to market a small business. But some entrepreneurs tend to get caught up in the ideas or the process and forget about the actual results. If you want your marketing campaigns to drive real results that help you grow your business, check out these tips from members of the online small business community.

Engage Your Customers on Social Media

Social media isn’t just about posting promotional content. You need to find ways to engage with your ideal customers. For tips on posting engaging content that actually gets results, check out this Social Media HQ post by Christian Zilles.

Remove These Words and Phrases from Your Content

It’s important to know what words and phrases help you get results in your content marketing. But perhaps equally as important is knowing what words and phrases you should avoid. Julia McCoy goes over some in this Content Marketing Institute post.

Consider the Marketing Benefits of Blogging

Lots of businesses use blogging as a marketing strategy. But some fail to continually update their strategies and consider the results they can obtain by blogging. This GetResponse post Anja Skrba explores what kind of effect blogging can have on your business in 2019.

Create a Simple Lead Funnel for Digital Attention Spans

Today’s consumers tend to have short attention spans, especially when browsing online. To actually bring in leads, you need a funnel that’s created with this concept in mind. Check out this Digital Attention Span post by Brian Ainsley Horn for more. Then see what members of the BizSugar community are saying.

Drive High Value Business with These Marketing Materials

Your choice of marketing materials can make a big impact on the quality of your business. If you want to bring in customers and actually drive results that move your business forward, read this DIY Marketers post by Ivana Taylor that includes tips for choosing the right marketing materials.

Take Advantage of the Power of ‘How To’ Content

Tutorials and ‘how to’ content can be incredibly valuable for your customers. But it can also drive real results for your business. In this Bright Local post, Steve Wiideman dives into the impact this type of content can have on your link building and voice search efforts.

Diversify Your SEO Strategy

A one dimensional SEO strategy might bring you a few short-term results. But you need to diversify if you want to make an impact long-term. Andrew Dennis elaborates in this Search Engine Journal post.

Optimize Your LinkedIn Profile for Better Leads

The connections you make on social media can simply contribute to vanity numbers, or they can become real leads for your business. If you use LinkedIn to connect with potential clients and drive results for your business, read this Marketing Land post by Jessica Foster.

Rethink Your Blog to Make a Profit

If you want to blog not just to promote your business but actually to earn an income, you need to create content with that goal in mind. In this Mostly Blogging post, Janice Wald offers some reasons why your blog strategy may not be working. And BizSugar members shared thoughts on the post here.

Use Google Data Studio to Analyze Your Facebook Ads

If you want to improve the results you get from your advertising dollars over time, you need to constantly monitor your data. There are plenty of tools for doing this. In this Social Media Examiner post, Karley Ice explains how you can use Google Data Studio to analyze your Facebook ads.

