Knowing These 7 Secrets will Make Your PPC Campaigns Amazing

Looking for PPC tips and tricks to take your paid campaigns to the next level?

I’m going to share my unicorn secrets for improving paid campaigns, and you can use them for Facebook ads, search ads, native ads, and more.

All these hacks are totally above board and easy to implement, yet most campaign managers aren’t taking advantage of them.

2019 PPC Strategies

Discover my seven best PPC strategies to use in 2019 for maximum impact and get ahead of your competition.

1. Remarket by Your Long-Tail Keywords

Remarketing is the secret sauce in online marketing, since repeat customers give more value. A good way to do that is to follow your long-tail-keyword queries in every remarketing platform. Do this by creating a list of retargeting users per ad group subject by using the UTM parameter. You can also take it to the next level by using lookalikes, which is starting to catch on nowadays.

It lets you target similar audiences, thus extending your remarketing to a new audience.

2. Reverse Engineer Your Conversion Funnel

A lot of online marketers like to say that they save clicks so users convert faster. The thinking is, the faster you get them through your funnel, the more you get to convert.

But a lot of times, increasing the time you get people engaged with your ads can do the same. The key here is to reverse engineer your conversion funnel so you know what actually works. You may find that adding something extra to one part of the funnel may increase conversions. For example, adding a demo or interactive preview for your product can convince them to buy.

Therefore, pushing them to convert as soon as possible may not always be the best solution.

3. Use the Inverted Unicorn Tactic

Regular ad targeting is basically casting a narrow net to maximize engagement rates. That’s the usual targeting of a particular demographic or niche to bring them in.

However, the “Inverted Unicorn” includes two other completely unrelated interests in targeting. From that, whoever may happen to also be a part of your actual targets may be brought in.

You can also use those seemingly unrelated interests in customizing your ads. They can add more dimensions to your ads, making them stand out and seem more compelling.

Such ads would actually have remarkably low costs due to unusually high engagement rates.

4. Go All-in on Messenger Marketing

This may sound crazy, but I say you shouldn’t bother with the News Feed or landing pages. Messenger marketing is the way to go. This is a specialty of my company, MobileMonkey.

It has been proven that Messenger marketing is 10-80 times better than email or the News Feed. With a Messenger blast, you can get 70-80 percent open rates in the first 60 minutes.

You should focus on the method that works a lot better, even if the others used to work well.

5. Have a Unicorn Slush Fund

Traditionally, advertisers would have a monthly PPC budget allocated for their ads. They would put up their ads as scheduled and see how well they performed. While it’s the common method, it can be limiting, as it doesn’t allow for reacting to trends.

But with a unicorn slush fund, you can come up with ads when something viral comes along. If the ad you come up with is so good that it’s sure to work, then you use the funds to run it.

Having this leeway can potentially let you get more results out of your ad campaigns.

6. Turn Off Audience Network in Facebook Ads

By turning off Audience Network, you can eliminate up to 90 percent of click fraud from sketchy sites. You’ll be able to see them on both Facebook and Display Network on Google AdWords.

Say no to managed placements on Google Display Network to save yourself from headaches. While you can exclude those sites from your reports, it’ll take too much time to exclude them all.

This hack gets rid of a vast majority of them from your Facebook ads in just one click.

7. Create and Advertise Off-Topic Content to Build Brand Bias

New visitors tend to have low brand affinity, while repeat visitors tend to have high brand affinity. Brand affinity dramatically impacts click-through rates, and later, conversion rates. When you remarket, you only target the small chunk of people who are familiar with your brand.

The goal, then, is to make that small chunk much bigger and do it cheaply. That’s why I dedicate at least 20 percent of my resources into creating off-topic content. It’s like my inverted unicorn ad targeting method, but with content marketing. Visitors form more brand affinity and bias as I provide more value to them with my content.

Later, when they’re thinking of getting a chatbot or PPC marketing software, they’ll think of my company.

There you have it: my top PPC tips and tricks. Take these PPC strategies and use them in your own campaigns.

