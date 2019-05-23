How to Promote Your Small Business Brand on YouTube

YouTube — a great place to watch cute animal videos and get inside looks into all different types of tutorials. But you might have noticed more and more ads showing up before or during your videos. YouTube has become an advertising channel for businesses — marketers understand that they have your attention as you prepare to watch a video, so it’s the perfect time to show you a targeted ad.

YouTube Advertising for Businesses

Recently, Ramon Ray sat down and had a talk with Debbie Weinstein, VP of Global Video Solutions at YouTube. Debbie and Ramon spoke about the popularity of Google Ads and how it’s become an advertising staple for many businesses. And, businesses that utilize Google Ads tend to be the perfect candidate for YouTube advertising. YouTube actually has many solutions that help growing businesses by leveraging the platform to generate sales.

YouTube is changing how we view videos. “There is no ‘prime time’ any more where a producer tells you when to watch a show – we are all prime time and watch when we want to.” Debbie Weinstein. Debbie makes a strong point, since streaming videos and show, and on-demand options give us the power to decide when and how we watch — TV, tablet, smartphone, laptop — the options are endless.

YouTube Advertising Options

YouTube has many options for businesses to decide from when advertising, including:

Bumper Ads are 6 seconds and allow businesses to boost brand awareness. These ads play before, during, or after another video. They can appear on YouTube, or on videos on partner sites and apps on the Display Network.

With video ad sequencing , you can tell your brand story by showing a series of videos in the order that you create. A video ad sequence campaign helps build interest, reinforce a message, or create a theme.

Non-skippable in-stream ads are designed to let you to reach customers with your entire message.

are designed to let you to reach customers with your entire message. Outstream ads are mobile-only (phones and tablet devices) video ads that play on partner websites and within apps.

(phones and tablet devices) video ads that play on partner websites and within apps. Discovery ads promote a video in places of discovery, including next to related YouTube videos, as part of YouTube search results, or on the YouTube mobile homepage.

Branding Your Business on YouTube

Ramon Ray discusses personal branding for CEO’s and organizational branding in many of his articles and talks, and with the right advertising platform, you can do both. YouTube Advertising allows you tell your brand’s story through movement and sound while also advertising to your audience.

If you think YouTube is only for the big dogs, you’re mistaken. This ad platform can have a large impact for small businesses due to its:

Reach: YouTube has 1.3 billion users — that’s almost ? of all the people on the Internet — and almost five billion videos are viewed daily.

Targeting: There are several detailed targeting options available.

Time: YouTube users tend to spend more time on that platform compared to other social media sites.

Cost: You pay-per-video on YouTube, and a typical video ad runs between $0.10 and $0.30 per view, depending on the video quality, targeting, and your overall goal for the campaign.

Analytics: Advertising on YouTube is more measurable other forms of online advertising. It allows you to track the video's success by utilizing clicks. YouTube also lets you to see when someone dropped off from watching your video and when people watched the video more often. All this can be viewed through YouTube's Analytics.

Republished by permission. Original here.