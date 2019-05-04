Are You Listening to Your Customers? Attend this Workshop to Find Out

According to Gartner, 89% of businesses are competing mostly on the basis of customer experience. And if you don’t listen to what your customers are saying, they are probably having a bad experience.
Applied Marketing Science (AMS) is providing a training workshop to teach you how to listen to your customers.
Titled “Listening to the Voice of the Customer” (VOC), the workshop is going to be held in Chicago on October 16-17, 2019. It will introduce VOC market research to teach how it can be used to accelerate innovation in business markets.
The training will use a live interactive format with hands-on activities to build the skills you need to better engage with your customers.
The workshop will cover how to choose an effective study and select the best research methodologies. Once you select the research, you will learn how to identify the right customers to interview, structure and ask the right questions, the right way, and Analyze customer interviews to extract customer needs.
If you enter Discount Code SMALLBIZ, you can get $100 off the course registration price.
Click the red button to register.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
National #SmallBusinessWeek Virtual Conference Event
May 7, 2019, Online
The U.S. Small Business Administration and SCORE will host a 2-Day Virtual Conference during National Small Business Week. The conference will take place Tuesday, May 7 – Wednesday, May 8 between 11:00 AM – 5:30 PM Eastern / 8:00 AM – 2:30 PM Pacific each day. Registration is FREE to the public. Learn new strategies, network, and chat with industry experts! This 2-day event will include webinars, business advice, giveaways, free resources, and networking chat rooms for business owners and entrepreneurs.
Maturepreneur Today Virtual Summit
June 11, 2019, Online
Maturepreneur Today is holding its full day virtual event on June 11, 2019. The summit is for new, existing and budding entrepreneurs in their 50’s, 60’s and 70’s. Visit our website to view the entire list of renowned speakers. #MaturepreneurToday
Listening to the Voice of the Customer
October 16, 2019, Chicago, Illinois
Led by veteran product development and market research experts, this course will introduce Voice of the Customer (VOC) market research and teach you to use it to accelerate innovation in business-to-business markets. The workshop uses a lively, interactive format with numerous hands-on activities and practice exercises to build skills and will also expose you to the latest applications of these techniques in areas such as machine learning and journey mapping.
Discount Code
SMALLBIZ ($100 Off)
