Are You Listening to Your Customers? Attend this Workshop to Find Out

According to Gartner, 89% of businesses are competing mostly on the basis of customer experience. And if you don’t listen to what your customers are saying, they are probably having a bad experience.

Applied Marketing Science (AMS) is providing a training workshop to teach you how to listen to your customers.

Titled “Listening to the Voice of the Customer” (VOC), the workshop is going to be held in Chicago on October 16-17, 2019. It will introduce VOC market research to teach how it can be used to accelerate innovation in business markets.

The training will use a live interactive format with hands-on activities to build the skills you need to better engage with your customers.

The workshop will cover how to choose an effective study and select the best research methodologies. Once you select the research, you will learn how to identify the right customers to interview, structure and ask the right questions, the right way, and Analyze customer interviews to extract customer needs.

If you enter Discount Code SMALLBIZ, you can get $100 off the course registration price.

Click the red button to register.

Register Now

