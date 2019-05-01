Branding isn’t just about picking out some design elements for your business and leaving it. 121 (pronounced one to one) USA LLC is one branding company that knows the importance of creating ongoing relationships with clients. The company offers day-to-day services and aims to respond to all client requests in a timely manner. Read more about the business and how it’s trying to disrupt the branding space in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers day-to-day branding services for businesses.

President and CEO of 121 Francisco Serrano told Small Business Trends, “Our aim is to help you complete your brand’s objective, not to compete against your creative and strategic agencies. From design, digital adaptation and implementation to integrated production, 121 will work with you to grow your brand while giving you peace of mind.”

Business Niche

Delivering services quickly.

Serrano says, “121 provides the fastest response time in the industry (averaging between 35 to 50 percent faster than other agencies), giving companies across the globe a new way to execute their branding needs.”





How the Business Got Started

To disrupt the branding industry.

Serrano founded the company 16 years ago. He wanted the company to become a leader in two key areas of the branding industry — responding to customer requests quickly and offering superior customer service.

Biggest Win

Building lasting relationships with clients.

Serrano says, “We have relationships that now days are 6 o 7 years long and this is no small thing in our industry.”

Biggest Risk

Standing out from the crowd.

Serrano explains, “Many creative agencies such as ours are very much involved in the pretty part of the business leaving aside the practical part of the client’s needs, and we found in that void our main gain and also a big risk because sometimes is very difficult to explain our scope.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Improving the team.

Serrano mentioned that the company would be interested in finding new ways to develop talent, in order to improve the business from within.





Favorite Quote

“Without creativity, there would be no progress, and we would be forever repeating the same patterns.” — Edward de Bono

Office Visitors

Birds.

Serrano explains, “We have a birds nest on our office, no one brought it. They just came to stay one day and everyone was fine with it. They sing for us every once in a while and we have learned to deal with the occasional bird poop.”

* * * * *

