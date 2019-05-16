Welcome to Clover, the cloud-based payments platform from FirstData. Clover just announced a new initiative called CloverAchievers. Check out this contest designed to reward business owners who are striving to grow beyond the status quo.

CloverAchievers Contest

All different types of small businesses may enter the contest. Consider entering whether you own a restaurant, retail store, salon or other business. A prize of $100,000 awaits entrants. This includes grants and charitable donations. They can help businesses achieve their goals.

Let’s break down contest rewards further. The first place winner receives $40,000 in grant money. This includes $5,000 toward an approved local charity or non-profit. Then comes $5,000 in “Clover Makeover Credits.” This can include equipment purchases or upgrades for your business. The second place winner receives $20,000 in grant money.This includes $5,000 in charitable donations, and $5,000 in makeover credits. And the third place winner will be awarded $10,000 in grant money, $5,000 in charitable donations, and $5,000 in makeover credits.

Clover says that the contest aims to reward those small business that “punch above their weight.” Basically, they want to empower small businesses to grow in ways that others might not believe to be possible.

CloverAchievers Contest Explained

Michael Schneider, Clover’s Vice President of Corporate Communications said in an email to Small Business Trends, “As part of Clover’s commitment to empowering small business success, we are excited to recognize business owners around the country through CloverAchievers, who are striving to punch above their weight and award them with the tools they need to thrive or grow on their own terms.”

To enter, you just need to fill out a form on the company’s website, explaining a bit about your business and what you would do with the contest winnings. You also need to complete a questionnaire, then share your entry on social media. The contest is open now and will continue accepting entries until July 31, with winners announced on September 30.

You do not need to be a Clover customer to enter, but your business must be located within the U.S. Winners will be selected by a panel of judges from FirstData and Clover, and judged based on a variety of criteria, including clear business goals and messages, ability to impact the community, and marketability.

Clover currently offers a point-of-sale solution that allows small businesses to accept credit and debit cards along with mobile payment options like Apple Pay. The company has more than a million merchant devices in use around the world, helping businesses process more than $70 billion in payment in 2018.