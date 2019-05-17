Use These 7 Google Search Shortcuts when Doing Research for your Small Business



We’re always on the lookout for data and information, and a search engine like Google helps us find the answers and resources we’re looking for every day.

There are simple Google search shortcuts that can help us find what we’re looking for even faster.

When you find what you need faster, you get more time for strategizing and creating. I call that a unicorn tactic worth exercising.

With few strategic keystrokes, we’ll get results that more closely align with what we’re looking for, whether we’re doing keyword research or competitor research.

Google Search Shortcuts