11 Tricks about Writing a Great Product Description You’ll Wish You Knew Earlier

Product descriptions, when written well, prove incredibly powerful. They improve organic search rankings for ecommerce sites. And ultimately help sell more products.

You’ll find proof of the importance of great product descriptions. Just check the marketing statistics of Overstock.com. The internet retailer witnessed an 84% increase in organic traffic following a campaign to optimize its product descriptions. And this happened on 10% of its best-converting pages.

How to Write a Product Description

Write great product descriptions that appeal and resonate with your target audience. But realize this isn’t as straightforward and easy as you might think. Fortunately help is at hand with the following 11 tips to writing a great product description.

List Product Features and Benefits

Before you plough into writing the actual description, take the time to make a list of all the product’s features and benefits. This way, you’re less likely to miss any key selling points out when writing the description.

Include Keywords for SEO Purposes in Your Product Description

Product descriptions can be a great way to boost your ecommerce site’s Search Engine Optimization (SEO). To rank higher on the search engines through quality, well-written product descriptions, you will need to incorporate keywords into your descriptions.

Before you write the description, jot down the keywords your customers are likely to search for when looking for your product online. Subtly and naturally incorporate the keywords into the text to give your SEO a boost, which will help drive traffic to your products.

Using tools like On Page SEO Checker can be useful in determining the most effective keywords for a product.

Use Influential Words

As well as using keywords, include powerful, influential words in the descriptions that grab people’s attention and help persuade shoppers to take further action. Such words will help you create a sense of importance and urgency around your product.

In its 189 powerful words that help convert list, Buffer includes words like new, sensational, remarkable, improvement, amazing, inspires, free and instantly as being words that convert.

Make Your Description True to Your Brand

Your product descriptions should reflect the overall personality of your brand. For example, if your brand is new, funky and fun, make your descriptions fun and funky to mimic its personality. Or, if your brand is more professional, create professional-sounding descriptions to they are in-line with your brand’s image.

Think About What Your Shoppers Are Looking For

When writing product descriptions, be sure to ask yourself what it is your shoppers are looking for? Address these specific qualities in your descriptions and offer a solution to what they are looking for.

Think About Your Target Audience

When writing product descriptions, consider who your target audience is and write the descriptions in a tone that will resonate with your target audience.

For example, if your target audience is teenagers, inject a fun, younger tone into the description that will catch the eye and help reach out to teenagers.

Emphasize Certain Words and Phrases

Don’t be afraid to emphasize important words and phrases by using bold and italic fonts to make certain messages stand out to your audience.

Make the Description Scannable

Online readers are typically short of time and like to be able to scan text and receive the information they need immediately. Consequently, you should make your product description scannable and easily digestible by using plenty of bullet points, sub-headings and avoiding making it too lengthy.

Proofread the Text

Descriptions littered in typos, spelling mistakes and grammatical errors won’t do the professional image of your brand may favors. Before publishing the descriptions make sure your proofread them to ensure they are typo-free.

Split Test the Descriptions

Use split test to test the different lengths, formats, words and more of your descriptions to help optimize your product page and improve conversion rates.

Read it Out Loud

Before you make the descriptions live be sure to read them out loud. Once you’re convinced your descriptions are persuasive, convincing, engaging, honest and convertible, it’s time to promote your products to the audience that matters.