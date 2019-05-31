In the News: Employees Seek Meaning in Their Work; Best Cities Revealed

Another report surfaced this week. It suggests employees these days are more into working to find some kind of happiness rather than wealth.

Well, at least happiness is first on the list. These surveys don’t suggest employees want to work for peanuts.

But new data from Wrike this week suggests that more than half — 58% — of employees choose a happy workplace over one that makes them more money.

Again, this doesn’t say more money wouldn’t make them happy. But it does indicate and provide more evidence to the theory that younger employees seek something more from their work.

Are you doing enough to create a happier workplace? Is the work you’re providing employees giving them some source of meaning? Or is it a heads-down, moving forward approach that works for you and helps you lead your team?

Also, be sure to check out our just released rankings of the top small business cities in America. We’ve ranked the:

Economy

American Companies Plan to Leave China, How Will the Trade War Impact Your Business?

Roughly one third of surveyed American companies in China will cancel or delay investments in the country due to the ongoing trade standoff with the U.S., according to a May report from the American Chambers of Commerce in China and Shanghai.

Marketing Tips

70% Would Spend More at a Local Business If They Sold ONLY Made in the USA Products

There are many reasons why consumers spend their money the way they do. It can be anything from brand recognition to environmental or patriotic support. The 2019 Cox Business Consumer Pulse survey on small businesses reveals 70% of Americans want made in the U.S.A. products.

23% of Small Businesses Say Visuals are Effective Content on Their Websites

Content is the way users engage with the website of your small business. This can be everything from blogs to podcasts and visuals such as photographs, graphics, and videos. According to a new survey from Visual Objects, 23% of small businesses said visuals were the most effective content in 2018.

Startup

The Hidden Mystery Behind Attracting and Retaining Employees with Tech

The booming job market is pushing companies to work harder to attract and retain talent to avoid the time and productivity losses that come with employee turnover. These losses are costly, with reports finding employers spend approximately 33 percent of a worker’s annual salary to hire a replacement.

Still Living Paycheck to Paycheck Despite Having a Successful Business? Here’s How to Stop

Many small business owners show skill earning money. But still fall short when it comes to managing it. Sure, they may have built a successful company. But too many still live paycheck to paycheck. On this week’s Small Business Radio Show, I talked with Avery Breyer.

Secrets of Building a Small Business Website Revealed

About one third of small business owners still do not have a website. Some might not want to invest in the cost. Others might think they can get by with just a Facebook page or Google My Business Profile. And a few may even feel like a website isn’t relevant for their business if they don’t sell anything online. But a website can benefit nearly any small business.

Technology Trends

54% of Remote Workers Feel Disconnected from Company, How About Yours?

A new survey from Workplace by Facebook reveals the disconnect which exists between employees who work inside company headquarters and outside of HQ. Remote Workers Feel Disconnected According to the report from the survey, the disconnect is preventing good ideas from rising through the business.