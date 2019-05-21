Today’s businesses have more options than ever when it comes to connecting with employees or team members online. But face-to-face interactions are still the most impactful. In fact, a study by Harvard Business Review found that requests made in person are 34 times more successful than those made over email.

If you’re looking to get more face-to-face time with clients or prospects, events can be an incredibly powerful tool. But there’s one problem with that — events also take tons of time and skill to plan, which is why tons of small companies tend to stick to email or other forms of digital communication.

Enter Kapow. The events platform, owned by Cvent, wants to serve as the Airbnb for corporate events. Basically, you search or browse for event opportunities near you and book something that’s already planned. You don’t need to go through the entire process of finding a venue and going over other details. Just book and share with your guests.

Benefits of Kapow for Small Businesses

Kapow’s Director of Marketing Carolyn Chapin said in an email to Small Business Trends, “Events and meetings can take 100s of hours to plan and execute. Kapow’s marketplace and event platform scales the sourcing process, provides a centralized hub for all event details and takes detailed logistics off of your plate.”

There are tons of different event options available on the site. So you can book events that are meant to be just small team meetings. You can book exciting outings designed to impress top clients. Or you can schedule big outings to help you increase sales.

Chapin added, “Our experiences are pre-built and pre-negotiated, and can be booked in real-time on our platform. All of our experiences are designed specifically for corporate engagements (private/semi-private spaces, presentation areas available, etc.) and can be tailored to specific needs.”

Examples of Kapow Events

The site already has agreements with venues all over the country. So you can search by location and event type. Let’s look at a couple of the options.

In the San Francisco area, you can book a private lunch for 50 to 60 guests at neighborhood bistro Marlowe. With this option, you buy out the entire space for three hours. So it’s perfect if you want a private event for your team or top clients.

In the Denver area, you can book an axe throwing experience at Bad Axe Throwing. This event can accommodate between 10 and 89 guests. So you can use it as a team building activity or a larger group outing.

And in Reno, you can book an exotic car driving experience for between 8 and 20 guests at Exotic Auto Adventures. This could serve as an exciting outing for a small team or an intriguing reward for top clients.

These events are pre-planned and come with a set per-person price. You don’t pay anything extra to Kapow, since they earn money from agreements with venues. So you only pay for the event or outing itself.

If the events on the site do not meet your specific needs, you also have the option to make small adjustments to existing events or plan an event with a venue outside Kapow’s network. They just charge a small planning fee in those instances. The exact charge varies depending on what is required. They can also help you set up a large number of events in different cities.

How to Use Kapow

To take advantage of the platform, simply visit the site and click “browse events.” Then you can choose events based on type, location or theme. Each event page includes details about the venue and what all the event includes. Some might include a full private space, food and bar service or presentation equipment. Once you find one that suits your needs, you can book it instantly, or contact the team on the site to ask questions or request custom solutions.

To really make the most of the platform, Chapin offered some tips.

She says, “Events are definitely not one size fits all, so make sure to think about who your ideal attendee is and then use the platform, or contact your Kapow rep, to match an experience to that group. For example, getting a group of people who don’t know each other well to get hands on right away in small teams at a cooking competition works well, but if you are trying to nurture relationships with a higher-level group, choose a sports suite or reception that allows you to mingle.”