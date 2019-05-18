Learn to Listen to the Voices of your Customers at this Chicago Event

Consumers change the companies they do business with for a host of reasons. This is why listening to what they say can help you avoid their departure.

Drew Neisser, founder and CEO of Renegade, said on Forbes, “Listen Like Your Life Depends On It (Because it Does).”

Applied Marketing Science (AMS) is holding a training workshop titled, “Listening to the Voice of the Customer” to help you do just that. The act of listening to your customers sounds easy enough, but it is what you do with this information which is critically important.

In the workshop, AMS will introduce you to Voice of the Customer (VOC) market research and teach you how you can use the data to accelerate the innovation of your business.

You will be exposed to hands-on activities and practice exercises to use the applications of these techniques in machine learning and journey mapping.

The workshop will take place on October 16-17, 2019 at the University Club of Chicago.

Enter Discount Code SMALLBIZ and you can get $100 off the course registration price.

Register by clicking the red button.

