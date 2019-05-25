Maturepreneur Virtual Summit Teaches Techniques for Older Entrepreneurs

According to the AARP, there will be 78 million Americans 65 years and older by 2035. And many of them are not going to be retiring.
With longer and healthier life expectancies, older Americans are becoming maturepreneurs. And the Maturepreneur Today Virtual Summit is going to help you leverage your life long experiences to be a better entrepreneur.
On June 11, 2019, you can attend the all-day virtual summit and get valuable insights from leading industry experts.
Allen Gutierrez, former Associate Administrator of the Office of Entrepreneurial Development, U.S. SBA and General (Ret) Stan McChrystal are just two of the speakers.
Other experts in business and marketing along with strategist, consultants, mentors and more will also be present.
Tracks on legal and financial issues, marketing, franchise ownership and steps to business success will be held.
The summit will end with a panel discussion and Q&A to wrap up the day.
You can register by clicking the red button.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
Maturepreneur Today Virtual Summit
June 11, 2019, Online
Maturepreneur Today is holding its full day virtual event on June 11, 2019. The summit is for new, existing and budding entrepreneurs in their 50’s, 60’s and 70’s. Visit our website to view the entire list of renowned speakers. #MaturepreneurToday
Listening to the Voice of the Customer
October 16, 2019, Chicago, Ill.
Led by veteran product development and market research experts, this course will introduce Voice of the Customer (VOC) market research and teach you to use it to accelerate innovation in business-to-business markets. The workshop uses a lively, interactive format with numerous hands-on activities and practice exercises to build skills and will also expose you to the latest applications of these techniques in areas such as machine learning and journey mapping.
Discount Code
SMALLBIZ ($100 Off)
More Events
- Breaking Through: Taking Your Consulting Business to New Heights
May 29, 2019, Waltham, Mass.
- The Brand Marketing Summit West 2019, San Francisco, USA
May 30, 2019, Burlingame, Calif.
- ProSeed
June 01, 2019, Singapore
- DigiMarCon South 2019 – Digital Marketing Conference & Exhibition
June 05, 2019, Houston, Texas
- Small Business Expo 2019 – NEW YORK CITY (June 5, 2019)
June 05, 2019, New York, NY
- TECHSPO Los Angeles 2019
June 12, 2019, Los Angeles, Calif.
- Predictive Analytics World Industry 4.0
June 16, 2019, Las Vegas, Nev.
- Predictive Analytics World for Business – Las Vegas – June, 2019
June 16, 2019, Las Vegas, Nev.
- Marketing Analytics Summit Las Vegas 2019
June 17, 2019, Las Vegas, Nev.
- Digital Growth Unleashed Las Vegas 2019
June 17, 2019, Las Vegas, Nev.
- TECHSPO Chicago 2019
June 20, 2019, Chicago, Ill.
- DigiMarCon Midwest 2019 – Digital Marketing Conference & Exhibition
June 20, 2019, Chicago, Ill.
- Entrepreneurs Cruise 2019
July 07, 2019, Cape Canaveral, Fla.
- DigiMarCon Cruise 2019 – Digital Marketing Conference At Sea
July 07, 2019, Cape Canaveral, Fla.
- New York School of Real Estate Finance
July 15, 2019, Online
- SkySprout Summit – Columbus Marketing Conference
July 16, 2019, Columbus, Ohio
- World Blockchain Roadshow
August 26, 2019, Multiple Cities
- TECHSPO Sydney 2019
August 28, 2019, Sydney, Australia
- DigiMarCon Europe 2019 – Digital Marketing Conference & Exhibition
September 12, 2019, Amsterdam, Netherlands
- DigiMarCon Asia Pacific 2019 – Digital Marketing Conference & Exhibition
September 18, 2019, Singapore
More Contests
This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.
You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.
Image: Depositphotos.com