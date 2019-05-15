20 Places Small Business Owners Can Take Online Accounting Courses

Small business owners should master the art of accounting. Because a simple online accounting course can equip you with skills to create more professional financial statements. Or let you forecast financial trends. And all this will benefit your business. But you can also learn how to read key performance indicators. Or understand and interpret data. And improve your business decisions as a result.

Online Accounting Courses

Here are 20 online accounting courses to consider.

Bookkeeping USA – International Career Institute

This course teaches the inside secrets of how to become a bookkeeping professional. And it takes just a couple of months. So this differs from the years it often takes with other courses. This accredited online accounting course costs only $1,599. And you’ll get a 10% discount for full payment up front.

Master of Accountancy – University of Illinois

The Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois regularly ranks among the USA’s top three accounting programs. And now it offers this Master of Science in Accountancy program. Online learning platform Coursera delivers the program. And on-campus students earn an identical degree. But you can obtain this 100% online and at your own pace.

Accountancy M.S.c. – George Mason University

This Master’s degree program equips online students with both theoretical and practical knowledge. So learn Accounting Principles. And you’ll also find specific courses that focus on all aspects of business, management and finance.

Accountancy M.S.c. – Indiana University

Indiana University offers this Top Ten-ranked online Master’s Degree in Accounting through edX. So check out this popular online learning platform. The expensive but extensive program features 1o fully online courses. And it costs $21,000 spread over three years.

Business Administration Accounting M.B.A. – Wilmington University (Delaware)

This flexible IACBE-accredited MBA program offers considerable challenge. But you’ll gain valuable accounting knowledge. And the program provides you with the leadership ability necessary to succeed in the modern global business environment.

Master of Professional Accountancy – Bryant University

This Master of Professional Accountancy degree offers another of the quicker accredited online accounting courses. And online students gain the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in today’s competitive business environment. The program takes just eight months. And it includes 10 courses priced at $3,528 each.

Financial Accounting Certificate – University System of Maryland

Earn this certificate through the edX online learning platform. The course teaches you to effectively interpret financial information. And this will help you make beneficial business decisions.

Financial Accounting Certificate – Babson College

EdX again provides the platform for this fun online accountancy course. Learn how primary financial statements are constructed. And discover how to calculate key performance ratios. You’ll also learn how to create a financial forecast. And this will help you better manage your business.

Accounting Principles Certificate – New York Institute of Finance

Learn how to apply accounting and tax principles with this course. The 2-week program teaches about mergers and acquisitions. And it uses online learning platform FutureLearn. A partnership with the New York Institute of Finance makes the course possible.

Master of Science in Accountancy – Virginia International University

This accountancy degree program provides students with technical know-how. And they’ll also learn the operational skills necessary to become experts in accountancy. But you’ll also find courses in business administration and applied linguistics.

Introduction to Finance, Accounting, Modeling and Valuation – Udemy

Learn finance and accounting the easy way. An award winning MBA professor and Ivy Grad designed this online finance course. And it covers all the basics. You’ll even find some in-depth methodologies for professional accounting and finance modeling.

Certificates in Accounting – Liberty University (Virginia)

You’ll find multiple accredited online accounting courses here. And students all across the United States can enroll in these online programs. Liberty University enables you to pursue accounting credentials. And these range from the basic certificate level all the way up to the doctoral level. The Undergraduate Certificate in Accounting provides foundational knowledge of accounting methods and practices. But it also offers insight into finance and business management.

Financial Accounting Certificate – Harvard Business School Online

Harvard’s online business accounting course teaches you all about key accounting concepts. And you can use these principles to improve your financial statements. But you can also unlock critical insights into the performance of your business.

Credential of Readiness – Harvard Business School Online

This Credential of Readiness course offers an online CORe program focusing on the fundamentals of business thinking. It comes in three parts. And the program will prepare you to participate fully in the business world. Because you’ll learn to analyze and interpret data. And you’ll apply economic principles and develop your business intuition.

Accounting M.B.A. – University of Scranton (Pennsylvania)

This two-year MBA program offers a ‘broad, ethical and sustainable business foundations.’ But it also leverages accounting insights as a means of solving business problems.

Master of Science in Accounting – Kaplan University Online

This course equips you with a graduate-level degree. The online program prepares students with critical thinking skills. But you’ll also learn problem-solving abilities. And the degree specifically targets people in mid to senior-level accounting positions.

Master of Science in Accounting – Utica College

This online advanced accounting program helps you identify valid accounting and tax standards. And you’ll learn to formulate solutions to accounting and taxation problems. But you’ll also analyze and evaluate business problems. And you’ll devise data-driven solutions for them.

Office Accounting Specialist – Lanier Technical College (Georgia)

Lanier provides a two-year degree in accounting. And you can achieve this online or on campus. The program offers diplomas and certificates. But students must complete four courses. These include two focused on financial accounting and computerized accounting. And graduates of this online accounting certificate will be eligible for entry-level accountancy positions.

Accounting Technician Certificate – University of Alaska Fairbanks

This public research university offers regional accreditation. And its online facility allows students from all over the United States to achieve a college credential in accountancy. The Accounting Technician program teaches you about payables and receivables. And you’ll also learn about bookkeeping and payroll accounting. The year-long course costs an estimated $6,468 based on current rates.