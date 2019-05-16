20 Places to Find Online Entrepreneur Courses

A well-chosen entrepreneurship course can equip you with the skills you need. They help you develop your idea or concept into a viable business venture. Many courses also provide ongoing resources. They help turn your dream into reality. And they help you avoid many of the common pitfalls that affect new start-up owners.

The United States’ home to many of the world’s best universities and most successful businesses. So it shouldn’t surprise anyone there are so many excellent courses here. And an aspiring entrepreneur pick from them all. Take the ones allowing you to make the most out of your business ideas.

Online Entrepreneur Courses

Here are 20 entrepreneur courses you can study online and on your own time.

Entrepreneurship Essentials Certificate – Harvard Business School Online

This online entrepreneur course teaches you to develop ideas into viable business plans. So the month-long course teaches you to develop a concept and then refine your business strategy. But the course also covers raising the necessary capital to expand your business.

Wharton’s Entrepreneurship Specialization – University of Pennsylvania (Coursera)

This beginner’s level course covers the conception, design, organization and management of brand new businesses. And you can take it through the online learning platform Coursera. The program consists of five modules. And it takes two months to complete. But the package also includes guidance from Wharton’s top professors.

Launching an Innovative Business – University of Maryland (Coursera)

This entrepreneurship course offers an in-depth three-month look at the entrepreneurial mindset. But you will also learn how to identify innovation opportunities. And you’ll see the steps needed to bring innovations to the marketplace. Then use this to establish a competitive advantage.

Career Success Specialization – UC Irvine (Coursera)

The Career Success course offers a flexible schedule. And this allows you to work through the four modules at your own speed. Because otherwise it would take three months of full time study. The program teaches you essential skills for the workplace. So it could also improve your ability to find work.

Business Design for Social Impact – Parsons School of Design

This entrepreneur program costs over $2,000 for a six week course. So this makes it one of the more expensive of its kind. But you can expect some of the best modules available for budding entrepreneurs. Develop the skills to prototype and validate a proof of concept. Build leadership skills. And create effective business models.

Inspired Leadership Specialization – Case Western Reserve University (Coursera)

Use this eight-month business leadership course to learn important concepts. You’ll learn to develop ideas and concepts. But you’ll also acquire the skills necessary to inspire and engage other people. And this will improve your team’s performance too. Work at your own pace. Each module costs approximately $50.

LinkedIn Brand-Building and Lead Generation – Udemy

The LinkedIn marketing course takes just one day to complete. And it costs $200 in total. But you’ll often find it heavily discounted. The course focuses on creating a great LinkedIn profile. So this helps build a brand and generate email business leads.

Sustainable Business Enterprises – University of Illinois (Coursera)

The course makes up part of the Global Challenges in Business Specialization series. And the program looks at current challenges and opportunities facing firms in the area of environmental sustainability.

Entrepreneurship: How To Start A Business From a Business Idea – Udemy

This course stresses entrepreneurship fundamentals. And the cost equals little over $200 for two full days’ worth of courses. But you will learn stress-free strategies to quickly turn your idea into a successful business.

Innovation: From Idea to Marketplace – University of Maryland (Coursera)

Use this two-month entrepreneurial innovation course to learn to bring innovations to market. And use it to develop insights into the creative process. Learn the skills to go from original idea to finished product. And master all the steps in between.

Entrepreneurial Mindset Certificate – Babson College (edX)

Discover the secrets of the entrepreneur mindset. And learn to create value for your stakeholders. This course covers a variety of business settings. The entrepreneurial mindset certificate takes four weeks of study to obtain. And it costs just under $100.

Entrepreneurial Operations: Launching a Startup – Babson College (edX)

This Babson College and edX collaboration focuses on the role of operations in launching a start-up. And you’ll learn the potential operational risks. But ultimately you’ll discover how to successfully launch your own start-up business.

Build a Shopify Dropshipping Business from Scratch – Udemy

You can take this program through online learning site Udemy. And you will learn to start your own business using Shopify. But the course offers even more. You’ll also get advice from a six-figure e-commerce Shopify entrepreneur is also part of the experience.

Innovative Ideas for New Companies – University of Maryland (Coursera)

This one-month online business course helps identify and analyze entrepreneurial opportunities. And you’ll learn to improve your entrepreneurial mindset. You’ll also improve your strategic decision-making. And the course even includes a module about building innovative business models.

New Venture Finance – University of Maryland (Coursera)

Learn about acquiring start-up funding. This course aims to demystify key financing concepts. And it will help aspiring entrepreneurs get the safe and secure funding their businesses need.

The Essential Guide to Entrepreneurship by Guy Kawasaki – Udemy

This one day course involves learning directly from a successful entrepreneur and investor. And you’ll discover how to launch a company with confidence and avoid the common pitfalls. The course usually costs over $100. But you’ll often find it heavily discounted. And it also offers a 30-day money back guarantee.

Killer Business Ideas: Complete Workshop – Udemy

This business ideas workshop includes 7 hours of on-demand video. The course features 13 modules. And it offers 65 downloadable resources. The course takes just two full days to complete. But course creators also claim you’ll learn to become a business idea machine in that time.

Intro to Entrepreneurship: Get started as an Entrepreneur – Udemy

This online entrepreneur course makes big claims. It offers everything you need to know to become a successful entrepreneur. The course features two full days of video and courses. And you’ll also get resources. The course costs under $225. And you can expect big discounts to be available.

Entrepreneurship Acceleration: Scaling Your Business – Emeritus

Emeritus and Wharton University of Pennsylvania offer this advanced entrepreneur course. And you’ll find it costly. You’ll pay around $2,500 for everything. But this gets you a three-month program. It focuses on developing an idea into a commercially viable business venture.

Entrepreneurship Capstone Certificate – University of Maryland (Coursera)

Individual modules for this program cost around $50 each. But this two-month entrepreneurial course teaches you to integrate tools and concepts from other courses. And eventually you’ll learn to develop a comprehensive business plan.