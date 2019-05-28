10 Great Sleep Apps to Make You a Better Small Business Owner

Productivity and a good night’s sleep go hand in hand. Nearly half of Americans report insufficient or low-quality sleep. And this interferes with their daily lives at least once a week.

You run a business. So you know the importance of getting a good night’s sleep. And you can stay on top of your game. Run your business at its optimum.

One highly successful entrepreneur who has long emphasized the importance of sleep, is Jeff Bezos. The Amazon founder and CEO claims he’s more alert and able to think more clearly after he’s had eight hours of sleep.

“Eight hours of sleep makes a big difference for me, and I try hard to make that a priority, for me, that’s the needed amount to feel energized and excited,” said Bezos.

Sleep Apps

If you run your own business and want to improve your sleeping habits so you can wake up feeling refreshed, energized and ready to take on whatever the day throws at you, take a look at the following 10 great sleep apps that could help make you a better small business owner.

Calm

For small business owners looking for a restful night’s sleep so they can wake up feeling refreshed, the Calm app features several tactics designed to aid sleep.

Calm users can listen to music that has been engineered to help you focus, relax or sleep, compiled out of nature sounds, white noise, original compositions and more. You can also listen to calming bedtime stories with the Calm app.

Pzizz

Pzizz is a sleep app that collaborates with audio engineers to create dreamscapes backed with calming psychoacoustic principles, designed to generate a good night’s sleep. Based on personalized algorithms, Pzizz is designed to melt away worrisome thoughts that you may have when you try to get to sleep.

Sleep Cycle

Sleep Cycle tracks and analyzes your sleep patterns and, based on the patterns, provides tips and suggestions to help improve your sleep cycle. This clever sleep app also features an alarm clock, which gently wakes you up when you’re at your lightest point of sleep to help you wake up feeling refreshed.

Headspace

Headspace is a meditation app that is effective in aiding a restful night’s sleep. The app features “sleepcasts”, aka adult bedtime stories, designed to help listeners visualize calming experiences to help them wind down and eventually fall asleep.

Pillow

Pillow uses motion and sound paint detection to analyze your sleeping patterns. It then plots your sleep stages in a diagram, including waking times, REM, light and heavy sleep.

Recolor

Recolor is centered on the concept of using color to create a calm and restful mind. The app includes more than 1,000 images of different images, such as animals, sport, food, patterns, scenery, pop art, and more, all available in different colors, designed to relieve stress and promote a better night’s sleep.

Slumber

With bedtime stories, sleep meditation and ASMR soundscapes, Slumber helps quieten the mind and promote sleep. Users can add relaxing background effects to create the perfect environment for them to fall asleep with this sleep app.

Relax and Sleep Well

Relax & Sleep Well is a sleep app created by the experience hypnotherapist Glenn Harrold. Glenn provides free hypnotherapy and meditation recordings to help address issues such as insomnia, stress and anxiety.

Sleep Time

Sleep Time uses accurate algorithms to analyze your sleep patterns and provide insights in easy-to-read charts. An alarm clock can be set to wake you up at the perfect moment in your cycle when you’re sleeping at your lightest, so you don’t wake up feeling drained and are ready to tackle whatever running your own small business throws at you.

Sleep as Android

Sleep as Android tracks your sleep cycle and measures its quality. Based on your sleeping cycle, the app provides insights and tips on the adjustments you can make for a better night’s sleep. The app also features an anti-snoring feature, a smart alarm clock and lullabies, all designed to promote quality sleep.