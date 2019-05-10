Quiz: Small Business Week Trivia

How much do you really know about National Small Business Week? If you’re like most people, you hear about it once a year. And it certainly is a “feel good” event for small business owners, and their employees, customers and suppliers. But do you know the history and how it got started?
Take our trivia quiz below to test your knowledge of this event honoring small businesses. It’s fun and fast, and you will be done in about 2 minutes. A score of 80% correct will give you a passing grade!
Results
Congratulations! You got a score of 80% correct, so you passed!
#1 What is the purpose of Small Business Week?
National Small Business Week honors the contributions of smaller enterprises to society and the economy.
(Oh, and about that Economic Census: no one is trying to entice you to fill it out. Completing it is mandatory under law every five years. It has nothing to do with #SmallBusinessWeek.)
#2 True or False: Every small business is required to display an official badge during this week.
Badges? We don’t need no stinking badges! (Quoted from The Treasure of the Sierra Madre.)
Seriously, though, while badges might be a good idea, there is no official badge to designate a small business.
However, there is nothing stopping you from proclaiming that you are proud of being a small business person on your social media profiles. Or sharing small business memes. Or offering your own discounts to customers that week to thank them for their support.
Celebrate Small Business Week however you wish!
#3 When does National Small Business Week take place?
National Small Business Week occurs the first full week of May each year.
The date for National Small Business Week is always decided well in advance because it occurs in the same week each year. Planning and preparations for next year’s Week will begin almost as soon as the current year’s event is finished.
#4 True or False: Every small business that participates in Small Business Week gets an additional income tax deduction
What??? An extra income tax deduction for Small Business Week? Dream on!
On a serious note, however, why not participate in Small Business Week just to show your small business pride?
#5 What year was National Small Business Week first started?
If you answered 1963 you are correct! Every year since 1963 the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing that the country should honor and recognize National Small Business Week.
Read more about: National Small Business Week History.
#6 Who was the first President to recognize National Small Business Week?
President John F. Kennedy signed the first Proclamation declaring Small Business Week.
#7 What act officially designates the start of National Small Business Week each year?
Each year just prior to National Small Business Week, the President of the United States issues a Proclamation. This Proclamation is considered the “official” designation of #NationalSmallBusinessWeek.
The Proclamation typically contains a statement such as the following:
“NOW, THEREFORE, I, ________, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim May ___ through May ___, as Small Business Week. I call upon all Americans to recognize the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners as they grow our Nation’s economy.”
#8 Pick the one FALSE statement about Small Business Week:
A huge parade would be a great idea. But so far a half-million person parade to honor small business people has not happened.
All the other things are true, however.
#9 The SBA teams up with which organization during Small Business Week to host events?
In recent years, SCORE has been the primary co-sponsor along with the SBA to coordinate events online and locally. Other parties may be sponsors, also.
SCORE is a non-profit and has a proven track record of providing mentoring and advice services for Main Street business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs. SCORE is, therefore, a credible and logical group to partner with for the Week.
#10 What perk is guaranteed every year to small businesses during this Week?
You realize this question was meant as a joke, right?
Seriously, though, many private companies offer discounts and specials on small business products and services during this week. Others honor their customers is various ways.
So look around. It could be a great opportunity to snap up a special offer and get a bit of kudos you weren’t expecting.