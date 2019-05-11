Virtual Event Focused on Starting a Business Mid-Life Happens June 11

The average age of a U.S. small business owner is now almost 51 years old. And this number is increasing as the life expectancy of Americans increases.
Maturepreneur Today is holding a virtual event on June 11, 2019 from 9:30 AM – 5:00 PM to highlight the growing community of like-minded entrepreneurs.
The full-day event will bring together experts who will hold a range of talks to help maturepreneurs.
The schedule will stream live talks and tracks on the SBA, starting a business mid-life: why and how maturepreneurs do it, legal and financial, marketing, and much more.
Profiled business owners will also share their experiences as maturepreneurs.
You can register by clicking the red button.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
Maturepreneur Today Virtual Summit
June 11, 2019, Online
Maturepreneur Today is holding its full day virtual event on June 11, 2019. The summit is for new, existing and budding entrepreneurs in their 50’s, 60’s and 70’s. Visit our website to view the entire list of renowned speakers. #MaturepreneurToday
Listening to the Voice of the Customer
October 16, 2019, Chicago, Ill.
Led by veteran product development and market research experts, this course will introduce Voice of the Customer (VOC) market research and teach you to use it to accelerate innovation in business-to-business markets. The workshop uses a lively, interactive format with numerous hands-on activities and practice exercises to build skills and will also expose you to the latest applications of these techniques in areas such as machine learning and journey mapping.
Discount Code
SMALLBIZ ($100 Off)
More Events
- Experiential Marketing Summit 2019
May 14, 2019, Las Vegas, Nev.
- Fearless in Data
May 14, 2019, Atlanta, Ga.
- Kimberly Coates
May 14, 2019, San Diego, Calif.
- Chief Analytics Officers & Influencers, Spring
May 15, 2019, San Diego, Calif
- 2019 Marketing Analytics Conference ? Atlanta, GA ? May 15 – 16, 2019
May 15, 2019, Atlanta, Ga.
- TECHSPO Toronto 2019
May 16, 2019, Toronto, Ontario
- DigiMarCon Canada 2019 – Digital Marketing Conference & Exhibition
May 16, 2019, Toronto, Ontario
- ComTech Forum on Network Automation
May 16, 2019, Sunnyvale, Calif.
- 21st Annual Top 10 Tech Trends
May 16, 2019, Santa Clara, Calif.
- QuickBooks for Business- Español
May 18, 2019, DORAL, Fla.
- Wall Street Journal Future Of Everything Festival, NYC
May 20, 2019, New York, N.Y.
- Advancing Preconstruction and Estimating 2019 Conference, Dallas, Texas
May 20, 2019, Dallas, Texas
- TECHSPO Silicon Valley 2019
May 23, 2019, San Francisco, Calif.
- Breaking Through: Taking Your Consulting Business to New Heights
May 29, 2019, Waltham, Mass.
- The Brand Marketing Summit West 2019, San Francisco, USA
May 30, 2019, Burlingame, Calif.
- ProSeed
June 01, 2019, Singapore
- DigiMarCon South 2019 – Digital Marketing Conference & Exhibition
June 05, 2019, Houston, Texas
- Small Business Expo 2019 – NEW YORK CITY (June 5, 2019)
June 05, 2019, New York, N.Y.
- TECHSPO Los Angeles 2019
June 12, 2019, Los Angeles, Calif.
- Predictive Analytics World Industry 4.0
June 16, 2019, Las Vegas, Nev.
More Contests
This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.
You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.
Image: Depositphotos.com