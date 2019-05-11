Virtual Event Focused on Starting a Business Mid-Life Happens June 11

The average age of a U.S. small business owner is now almost 51 years old. And this number is increasing as the life expectancy of Americans increases.

Maturepreneur Today is holding a virtual event on June 11, 2019 from 9:30 AM – 5:00 PM to highlight the growing community of like-minded entrepreneurs.

The full-day event will bring together experts who will hold a range of talks to help maturepreneurs.

The schedule will stream live talks and tracks on the SBA, starting a business mid-life: why and how maturepreneurs do it, legal and financial, marketing, and much more.

Profiled business owners will also share their experiences as maturepreneurs.

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Maturepreneur Today Virtual Summit

June 11, 2019, Online

Maturepreneur Today is holding its full day virtual event on June 11, 2019. The summit is for new, existing and budding entrepreneurs in their 50’s, 60’s and 70’s. Visit our website to view the entire list of renowned speakers. #MaturepreneurToday

Listening to the Voice of the Customer

October 16, 2019, Chicago, Ill.

Led by veteran product development and market research experts, this course will introduce Voice of the Customer (VOC) market research and teach you to use it to accelerate innovation in business-to-business markets. The workshop uses a lively, interactive format with numerous hands-on activities and practice exercises to build skills and will also expose you to the latest applications of these techniques in areas such as machine learning and journey mapping.

Discount Code

SMALLBIZ ($100 Off)

