10 Expert Tips for Women Entrepreneurs, Local Businesses and Others

Every business owner’s experience is different. So when you’re considering tips from the experts, it helps to turn to those who have similar qualities or experiences. If your a woman entrepreneur, a local business, or a business owner who’s focusing on SEO or online advertising, here are some tips from members of the online small business community that may be relevant to your business.

Follow These Female Entrepreneurs

There are tons of inspiring women in the business world. If you’re looking for some inspiration or pointers from some successful entrepreneurs, this post from Vevue has some suggestions. Small Business Trends’ Anita Campbell is honored to be included.

Find the Best Cities for Professional Women

If you’re thinking about starting a company or moving your business to a new location, it might help to look at the trends in various cities. In this GetResponse post, Kamil Guzdek lists some of the best cities for professional women in terms of income and workforce issues.

Deliver Google Ad Success for Your Local Business

If you plan on using Google ads to promote your local business, you need a clear strategy. And it helps to look at some of the biggest search trends that are impacting today’s customers when crafting your strategy. In this Bright Local post, Brandon Coward offers some helpful strategies for local businesses to consider.

Get These Tech Tools your Company Needs

Technology can help you increase productivity and effectiveness in your business operations. But with so many tech tools available, it can be tough to choose the right ones. Lisa Sicard of Inspire to Thrive details some favorites in this post. And BizSugar members continued the conversation here.

Pay Attention to Google’s New Layout When Predicting the Future of SEO

Since search engines are constantly changing, it’s important to pay attention to trends and other factors that could impact how the landscape evolves. In fact, Google’s new layout could offer some clues in this area, as Neil Patel explores here.

Learn How to Start a Virtual Bookkeeping Business

Starting a virtual bookkeeping business can give you the ability to work remotely, enjoy flexible hours, and help other businesses. If you’re thinking about jumping into this industry, there are a number of steps you need to take to get started. Nellie Akalp of CorpNet outlines them here.

Don’t Make These Ad Copy Mistakes

If you use paid ads to get the word out about your business, you should use care when constructing the copy. This Search Engine Land post by Jacob Baadsgaard includes some mistakes you should avoid so you can achieve search ad success.

Calculate Your Customer Churn Rate

No matter what type of business you run, keeping customers happy is a must. If you don’t, you might end up with a high churn rate. In this Process Street post, Adam Henshall discusses what churn rate is, why it’s important and how to improve yours.

Level Up Your Digital Marketing Strategy

You need to constantly change your marketing tactics if you want your business to continue being relevant. In this Pixel Productions post, Karthik Reddy shares some digital marketing trends that might impact your strategy in 2019. Then the BizSugar community offered thoughts on the post here.

Learn All About Outsourcing Content

If you want to leverage content marketing for your business but don’t have the time or experience to do it yourself, you might consider outsourcing. To get a handle on this process, here’s a guide from Jodi Harris of Content Marketing Institute.

