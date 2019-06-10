10 Small Business Investment Tips from the Pros

Small businesses often only have limited resources to work with. Whether you’re looking to improve your marketing efforts or go on a business trip, it’s important to consider every investment carefully. These tips from members of the online small business community can help you make the most of the resources to have.

Choose the Right Paid Platform for Your Business

Paid search and paid social both have their benefits when it comes to reaching more customers. But if you have a small marketing budget to work with, you need to carefully consider which platform is the better fit for your business. Jacob Baadsgaard discusses in this Marketing Land post.

Create Instagram Ads That Convert

Instagram is becoming increasingly popular with a variety of consumers. That means it might be worth considering for your paid strategy. But it’s important to make sure your ads are ready to convert. Get some valuable tips in this Social Media Examiner post by Michael Stelzner.

Do Keyword Research Without Spending a Penny

You’ll probably need to expend some resources to make the most of your SEO strategy. But if you can save on things like keyword research, you can reserve those resources for other things. Bhavin Tanti elaborates in this MindStick post. And BizSugar members shared their own thoughts here.

Get the Most Out of Your Next Business Trip

If you invest in any trips for your business, you want them to actually make an impact. Whether you’re attending meetings or going to marketing events or trade shows, here are some tips from Ivana Taylor of DIY Marketers to help you make the most of your next business trip.

Make Use of Video Marketing

Video production can require some time and money. But the benefits almost always outweigh the costs. In this 3Bug Media post, Gary Shouldis explores why every business should make use of video marketing in some way.

Consider Process Automation Benefits

Process automation allows your business to cut down on the time spent on certain daily tasks. Though it can be an investment, there are a ton of benefits to consider. Alex Gallia elaborates on some of the most important ones in this Process Street post.

Grow Your Agency or Freelance Business Without Spending a Ton of Money

When you’re first starting out as a freelancer or agency business, you probably only have a small budget to work with. This means you need to make the most of those limited resources you have access to. Katie Lundin offers some insights for doing so in this Crowdspring post.

Create and Edit Responsive Search Ads in the Google Ads App

If you’re going to make use of paid search ads, you need an easy way to create and edit ads that will actually make an impact on your potential customers. The Google Ads App is one option for doing this, thanks to some new features. Learn more in this Search Engine Journal post by Matt Southern.

Consider the Difference Between Inbound and Outbound Marketing

To make the most of your marketing efforts, you need to determine which strategies are going to make the largest impact. Inbound and outbound marketing both offer benefits, so it’s up to you to determine how to best use each. Check out this Octopost article by Eyal Katz for more. Then see what the BizSugar community is saying about the post here.

Do Social Selling the Right Way

If you want to make the most of your social media efforts, you might consider adding some social selling into the mix. This tactic is gaining traction in a lot of industries. But there is a right and a wrong way to do it. Christian Zilles details those processes in this Social Media HQ post.

