10 Tips for Growing Your Business through Delegation, Working with Freelancers and More

Lots of small business owners try to do it all themselves. But delegating, hiring a team and working with freelancers can often help you get more done and grow your business faster than you could on your own.

If you’re interested in growing your business fast, here are tips from members of the online small business community for delegating, working with freelancers, building an email list and more.

Start Delegating in Your Small Business

If you want to get more done in the day-to-day operations of your small business, you need others to chip in. But as the one in charge, you need to actually delegate tasks to your team. For tips on how to do this, check out this Crowdspring post by Katie Lundin.

Use Modern Collaboration Tools for Project Management

As you manage your team, it’s important to have the right tools at your disposal. There are tons of project management tools available. So how do you find the ones that are right for your business? Tracey Ruff shares some of the top options in this Userlane post. And the BizSugar community discussed the options here.

Communicate Effectively with Freelancers

Working with freelancers allow small businesses to outsource certain parts of their operations even if they’re not ready to hire full time staff just yet. If this sounds like it could benefit your business, you need to learn how to communicate effectively with freelance workers. Chad Stewart offers tips in this Noobpreneur post.

Learn All You Can About YouTube Ads

Video marketing can be a very powerful tool for your business, especially on YouTube. If you want to make use of YouTube ads, it’s important to learn all about the platform before jumping in. In this Search Engine Land post, Joe Martines provides answers to some of the most common questions.

Use Lead Magnet Ideas to Build an Email List Fast

If you want to get customers to sign up for your email list, you need to give people a reason to subscribe. Lead magnets are perfect for this. If you’re not sure where to start when creating lead magnets for your business, get some inspiration in this GetResponse post by Michal Leszczynski.

Attract High Paying Clients

Whether you’re focusing on content creation or other forms of marketing, the ultimate goal is usually to attract the attention of people who are willing to pay for your products or services. If you’re not attracting high paying customers, you could be making some of the mistakes listed in this Smallbiztechnology.com post by Itai Elizur.

Keep an Eye on Local SEO Trends

If you run a local business, SEO can make a huge impact on your ability to connect with customers in your community. But SEO trends are constantly changing. So you need to keep an eye on the industry. In this Bright Local post, Kayla Matthews details some current trends that local businesses should be aware of.

Use Word of Mouth to Stand Out in Crowded Industries

There are tons of different marketing methods out there. But sometimes, simple word of mouth is the most effective way to get your business in front of new potential customers. In this Process Street post, Alex Gallia outlines some success stories so you can try to emulate these strategies.

Meet Business Pressures by Making Needed Changes

There’s a lot of pressure that comes along with running a business. In order to meet those challenges, you need to be willing to make some changes. In this Startup Professionals Musings post, Martin Zwilling recommends some changes you can make to overcome common challenges in business.

Use Engaging Loyalty Boosters to Retain Customers

Just as you try to engage new customers online, you should also focus on engaging existing customers to improve loyalty. Sam Hurley offers some suggestions in this PostFunnel post. And BizSugar members shared their thoughts here.

