Answer the Poll: Do You Take Work with You on Vacation?

Running a small business takes a lot of time. Even if you have employees, you may not be to the point where you can just disappear for the afternoon. Much less pack your bags and head to the beach or some other favorite destination for a week or two.

Yet getting away is exactly what small business owners MUST do sometimes. It allows you to relax and recharge your creative batteries.

And with the right technology, you can always check in or even take care of something unexpected from a remote location. So long as you have internet connection and a laptop — or even a phone — you can handle anything that arises.

Should You Take Work With You On Vacation?

All this being said, should you take work on vacation?

That’s up to you to decide for yourself. It’s obviously best if you didn’t. That’s the idea of a vacation. But like we said, it may not be possible right now, depending on the type of business you run.

So, in our latest poll question, tell us: Do you take work with you on vacation?

