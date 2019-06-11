Business trips give entrepreneurs the opportunity to meet with clients or partners from all parts of the world, attend special events or expand into new markets. These trips can be fun and productive. But packing can seem a bit overwhelming.

The average business trip lasts for just over three days. If you’re planning a short excursion like this, it might seem like packing would be fairly straightforward.

But travelers constantly leave important items behind. This leaves you to rush to your hotel gift shop or a local store to spend unnecessary money on things you already own, like toothbrushes and cell phone chargers. Not exactly the best use of your limited small business travel resources.

Business Trip Packing List

To avoid this fate, here’s the definitive list of everything you might need to pack for your next business trip.

Clothing

Obviously, you need to bring clothes with you on any trip. When traveling for business, you need professional clothing for any meetings or presentations, as well as some comfortable items for after-work outings. Of course, your exact packing list will vary depending on your activities and goals. And certain items are only applicable to males or females, or people traveling during certain seasons. But here’s a list to get you started.

Basic pants or skirts

Button-down shirts or blouses

Blazers

Dresses

Ties

Dressy shoes

Walking shoes

Socks

Undergarments

Pajamas

Workout clothes

At least one casual outfit

Watch

Jewelry

Purse or briefcase

Coat

Hat

Scarf

Gloves

Sunglasses

Toiletries

You need to stay well groomed on business trips. Your hotel might supply you with a few things. But it’s usually a good idea to have travel-sized versions of your favorite items so you can keep a consistent personal care routine even when traveling. If you’re flying, make sure that any items in your carry-on bag are 3.4 oz or less.

Shampoo

Conditioner

Deodorant

Toothpaste

Toothbrush

Dental floss

Razor

Shaving cream

Face wash

Body wash

Makeup

Hairspray

Technology

About a quarter of travelers say they regularly forget their cell phone charger when packing. Since your phone is probably essential for both work and personal use, make sure to set that one aside early! But business trips probably require you to bring some extra tech items as well.

Smartphone

Laptop

Tablet

E-Reader

Chargers

Flash drive

WiFi hotspot

Wireless battery charger

Other Supplies on Your Business Trip Packing List

If you’re attending a trade show, giving a presentation or meeting with an important client on your trip, you might also need to bring some work related items outside of the tech realm. These might not all be relevant to your specific situation. But you don’t want to forget the ones that are.

Business cards

Pencil or pens

Notepad

Day planner

Presentation materials

Markers

Sticky notes

Trade show booth decor

Name tags

Personal Essentials

Finally, you need to have your basic essentials on hand to get you from place to place and ensure that you can pick up extra items you might need on your trip. Many of these things should already be in your wallet or purse. But it’s a good idea to double check before heading out.

Driver’s license or ID

Travel documents

Cash

Credit cards

Medications

Hand sanitizer

Breath mints

Refillable water bottle

Travel mug

Luggage lock

Laundry bag

Books

Travel pillow

Clothing steamer

Garment bag