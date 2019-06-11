Business trips give entrepreneurs the opportunity to meet with clients or partners from all parts of the world, attend special events or expand into new markets. These trips can be fun and productive. But packing can seem a bit overwhelming.
The average business trip lasts for just over three days. If you’re planning a short excursion like this, it might seem like packing would be fairly straightforward.
But travelers constantly leave important items behind. This leaves you to rush to your hotel gift shop or a local store to spend unnecessary money on things you already own, like toothbrushes and cell phone chargers. Not exactly the best use of your limited small business travel resources.
Business Trip Packing List
To avoid this fate, here’s the definitive list of everything you might need to pack for your next business trip.
Clothing
Obviously, you need to bring clothes with you on any trip. When traveling for business, you need professional clothing for any meetings or presentations, as well as some comfortable items for after-work outings. Of course, your exact packing list will vary depending on your activities and goals. And certain items are only applicable to males or females, or people traveling during certain seasons. But here’s a list to get you started.
- Basic pants or skirts
- Button-down shirts or blouses
- Blazers
- Dresses
- Ties
- Dressy shoes
- Walking shoes
- Socks
- Undergarments
- Pajamas
- Workout clothes
- At least one casual outfit
- Watch
- Jewelry
- Purse or briefcase
- Coat
- Hat
- Scarf
- Gloves
- Sunglasses
Toiletries
You need to stay well groomed on business trips. Your hotel might supply you with a few things. But it’s usually a good idea to have travel-sized versions of your favorite items so you can keep a consistent personal care routine even when traveling. If you’re flying, make sure that any items in your carry-on bag are 3.4 oz or less.
- Shampoo
- Conditioner
- Deodorant
- Toothpaste
- Toothbrush
- Dental floss
- Razor
- Shaving cream
- Face wash
- Body wash
- Makeup
- Hairspray
Technology
About a quarter of travelers say they regularly forget their cell phone charger when packing. Since your phone is probably essential for both work and personal use, make sure to set that one aside early! But business trips probably require you to bring some extra tech items as well.
- Smartphone
- Laptop
- Tablet
- E-Reader
- Chargers
- Flash drive
- WiFi hotspot
- Wireless battery charger
Other Supplies on Your Business Trip Packing List
If you’re attending a trade show, giving a presentation or meeting with an important client on your trip, you might also need to bring some work related items outside of the tech realm. These might not all be relevant to your specific situation. But you don’t want to forget the ones that are.
- Business cards
- Pencil or pens
- Notepad
- Day planner
- Presentation materials
- Markers
- Sticky notes
- Trade show booth decor
- Name tags
Personal Essentials
Finally, you need to have your basic essentials on hand to get you from place to place and ensure that you can pick up extra items you might need on your trip. Many of these things should already be in your wallet or purse. But it’s a good idea to double check before heading out.
- Driver’s license or ID
- Travel documents
- Cash
- Credit cards
- Medications
- Hand sanitizer
- Breath mints
- Refillable water bottle
- Travel mug
- Luggage lock
- Laundry bag
- Books
- Travel pillow
- Clothing steamer
- Garment bag
Image: Depositphotos.com