Cracking the Code on Chatbot Marketing for Your Business [Infographic]

How many chat messages have you sent today?

20? 50? 100?

Probably a lot and that’s typical.

Since 2014, we’re using chat apps more than social networking apps. On Facebook Messenger, more than 8 billion messages are sent around the world daily and Messenger marketing platform is responsible for millions of messages around the world every day!

Chatbot marketing is indeed the BIGGEST growth opportunity of the next few years.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO, has even pivoted the Facebook empire’s future around private messaging. Case in point, Facebook Messenger marketing, Facebook’s Instagram-WhatsApp-Messenger integration, and all the messages-centric news out of F8 2019.

But chat marketing is bigger than Facebook. Chatbots like the ones built with MobileMonkey are software that interact with people in a chat interface. MobileMonkey chatbots are used on websites and mobile apps in every industry, for marketing, sales and customer service.

Chatbots are expected to save businesses $8 billion within the next 5 years!

Chatbot Statistics

What other critical-to-know chatbot marketing statistics and trends are in the MobileMonkey knowledge vault? In this mega massive chatbot marketing statistics infographic, you’ll learn:

Chatbot worldwide market worth

Chatbot marketing statics

Top platforms to build chatbots

History of chatbots

Top industries benefitting from marketing with chatbots

And a ton more from MobileMonkey’s statistics vault

Chatbot Marketing Statistics

Republished by permission. Original here.