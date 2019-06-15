Drive Real Content Marketing Results with These Expert Tips

Your business needs a content marketing strategy. This holds true if you don’t create any online content. Or if your content is not getting the results you hoped for. So here are some tips from members of the online small business community for creating a strategy that actually works for your business goals.

Create a Successful Native Advertising Campaign

Native advertising allows you to reach potential customers online in a way that feels natural and organic. And when making use of this tactic to promote your business’s content, make sure you do it correctly. Read this Content Marketing Institute post by Megan Morreale for tips.

Use Facebook Engagement Strategies for Promotion

When promoting your content on Facebook, it’s important to find ways to engage your audience. The more engagement you get, the more people see your content. Ileane Smith offers some tips for content creators in this post.

Build a Content Experience Framework to Drive Engagement and Revenue

What type of experience does your content provide for potential customers? If you’re not thinking about this, you could be missing out. In this Target Marketing post, Randy Frisch outlines how you can create a content experience framework and how it can benefit your business.

Rank New Content Faster

The faster you can get your content to rank in searches, the more people you’ll be able to attract. There are several things that go into creating high ranking content quickly. Neil Patel goes over the most important things to know in this blog post.

Audit Your Site With Alternative SEO Tools

To ensure your content gets found online, you need to make sure your SEO is up to industry standards. This starts with evaluating your current site with SEO audit tools, like the ones included in this Onaplatterofgold.com post by Anthony Williams. Check out what BizSugar members are saying about the post here.

Flip the Content Experience Switch

When creating content for your business, it’s essential to always keep the customer experience in mind. Lots of marketers overlook this part of the process. But a simple shift in perspective can make a major difference. Caitlin Burgess elaborates in this TopRank Marketing post.

Fill Your Editorial Calendar with Relevant Topics

To create an effective content strategy, you need an editorial calendar full of topics that are actually relevant to your target customers. So how do you go about finding such topics? Elise Dopson discusses in this Databox blog post.

Refresh Your Image as a Business

Your website, content and branding can all make a major impact on how potential customers view your business. In this Mostly Blogging post, Janice Wald offers some tips for refreshing your image online. And BizSugar members shared thoughts on the post here.

Understand Intent to Boost SEO

SEO is all about getting your online content in front of searchers. In order to do that, you need to think about what people’s intent is while searching for things related to your business. Syed Balkhi discusses this concept and how it can impact businesses in this Search Engine Watch post.

Drive Repeat Customers to Your Business

Loyal customers are essential for creating sustained success in any industry. So how should you go about driving not only sales, but also repeat sales from the same customers? Ivan Widjaya explains in this SMB CEO post.

