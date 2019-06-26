Carpet cleaning might sound like a fairly straightforward business service. But it takes a lot to make this type of business stand out. Sawgrass Cleaning Solutions uses a proprietary method to provide eco-friendly cleaning services. Read more about the company and its journey in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Provides carpet cleaning for customers in South Florida.

Founder Joshua Burstein told Small Business Trends, “My company provides office cleaning and commercial and residential carpet cleaning services.”

Business Niche

Providing eco-friendly cleaning services.

Burstein says, “Our carpet cleaning service is environmentally friendly using 90% less water than our competitors.”

How the Business Got Started

Because of a passion for cleaning.

Burstein explains, “The business started with my passion for cleaning and wanting to provide offices with a service that actually does what they say they will and provide a high quality service and build relationships with our clients. Since then we have expanded into adding floor care, upholstery cleaning, and low moisture carpet cleaning to our range of services.”

Biggest Win

Landing a big client.

Burstein says, “The biggest win in my businesses history was landing a large contract with a local movie theater. This was the start of our expansion into our carpet cleaning service offering.”

Biggest Risk

Investing in equipment for new services.

Burstein explains, “The biggest risk my business ever took was expanding into additional services including our low moisture carpet cleaning. If it went wrong we would have a whole stock of machinery and a vehicle specifically for that service that would have gone unused. Fortunately, that side of the business has taken off and experienced rapid growth.”

Lesson Learned

Focus on marketing.

Burstein adds, “If I can do it all over again I would invest more in marketing right at the start. I would do this to experience faster growth and expand my business with more opportunities.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Reach more businesses.

Burstein says, “If I had an extra $100,000 in my business I would create an expansive marketing campaign to get in front of more businesses who are in need of my services.”

Expansion Plans

Adding a new branch.

Burstein says, “After being in South Florida for four years we have now expanded and have another branch in Trinidad and Tobago of the Caribbean.”

Images: Sawgrass Cleaning Solutions, Joshua Burstein