10 Ecommerce Sales Tax Software Packages for Your Business

As an eCommerce business owner, you must make sure you are collecting the correct sales tax on all your transactions. But this can prove difficult considering all the different local tax obligations across America.

To ease this burden, online businesses of all sizes can use eCommerce sales tax software. It helps calculate sales taxes and stay on top of any local or federal changes to requirements or exemptions.

Ecommerce Sales Tax Software

Here are 10 of the industry’s leading sales tax compliance software packages. They’ll help you identify the ideal solution for your eCommerce business.

Avalara Tax Compliance Suite

First examine the Avalara Tax Compliance Suite. Avalara designs its eCommerce sales tax software to enable U.S. businesses to efficiently and accurately manage the demanding tax obligations imposed by State. Or manage requirements by other local tax authorities.

The whole package consists of three modules. They include Avalara AvaTax, Avalara Returns and Avalara CertCapture. All three combined provide complete solutions for a variety of transaction taxes. These include sales and use, VAT, excise and communications. The Avalara Tax Compliance Suite also enables businesses to calculate taxes. Then it lets you file and remit return. And it helps you comply with all manner of document management requirements.

Vertex Cloud Indirect Tax

Global powerhouses such as Starbucks and Proctor and Gamble Use Vertex Cloud Indirect Tax. It makes up one of two Vertex eCommerce sales tax software packages. This Vertex Cloud version enables tax calculations and returns in a single, cloud-based solution. So it meets the sales and use tax automation needs of growing businesses.

The flexibly-priced software includes returns-only processing. And it also features signature-ready PDF returns and outsourcing services. These include returns filing and payment processing. And it also features comprehensive tax calculations, remittance and compliance.

Vertex Indirect Tax O Series

The Vertex O Series combines tax research tools with the very latest software technology. This should equip your business with the tools to provide accuracy and consistency in every transaction.

The O Series of Vertex’s eCommerce sales tax software helps to reduce audit exposure. And it enable efficient and effective management of tax on both sales and procurement transactions. The data management tools and custom reporting capabilities also support audit preparation. And they also assist in strategic financial decision making.

Sovos Intelligent Compliance Cloud

The International Data Corporation (IDC) MarketScape recently identified the software as a leader in sales tax and VAT automation. The Sovos tax compliance and regulatory reporting software includes sales and use tax and VAT determination. But it also includes exemption certificate management, sales and use tax filing and invoice reconciliation.

Additionally each business using this Sovos eCommerce sales tax software will benefit from VAT reporting, electronic invoicing compliance along with tax information reporting for 10-series forms and ACA. Oracle tax compliance, SAP tax compliance, Netsuite tax compliance, Magento and much more are also all part of Sovos.

Taxify Sales Tax Software

Sovos also offer a simplified and streamlined eCommerce sales tax software service called Taxify, which promises to save online sellers time and money by keeping them in compliance with sales tax reporting and remittance. The easy-to-use and self-service Taxify software has the ability to make reports for every State and local tax jurisdiction and they have easily contactable tax experts always on hand to answer your questions.

Taxjar Reports

Currently used by over 15,000 businesses including Coca-Cola, Dell and Doordash, TaxJar Reports is another source of industry leading technology for eCommerce companies of all sizes. TaxJar is a web-based reporting tool that allows you to organize sales tax data into return-ready reports by State according to the varying tax obligations.

The TaxJar software also includes AutoFile which automatically files sales tax returns, and SmartCalcs API which operates as a modern, robust application programming interface for developers. Integration with online platforms such as Amazon, Shopify, Paypal and many others is also possible with just a single click.

Thomson Reuters ONESOURCE

Thomson Reuters ONESOURCE is an indirect tax sales and use tax compliance solution that aims to streamline the tax return process. It is end-to-end web-based software providing complete control and improved efficiency while reducing costs and eliminating software maintenance. As one of the most powerful portfolios of tax and accounting technology for corporations, ONESOURCE lets you boost collaboration with departments and partners while guaranteeing problem-free tax compliance regardless of what State your business operates out of.

CSC Corptax Compliance

The CSC Corptax Compliance tax system software helps businesses meet local-to-global compliance obligations. This includes estimates, extensions and returns, as well as audits, RAR and exploration and production analyses in a single, secure system. It has been specifically designed to be very easy to use with a one-step process with cross-functional data utilization that provides a complete and accurate tax return prepared and ready for review in less than a day.

Macola Sales Tax Management

The software offered by Macola provides a cloud-based end-to-end sales and use tax management solution, enabling businesses of any size – though especially new businesses – to create accurate sales records and use tax calculation along with simple exemption certificate management and effortless filing and remittance.

From product taxability and tax-exempt transactions to sales tax holidays and other tax compliance tasks, Macola’s software makes the whole process a lot simpler.

Canopy Tax Practice Software

The eCommerce sales tax software provided by Canopy Tax aims to make taxes as simple as possible for small businesses across the United States. It is a simple but robust tax resolution and practice management software, introducing online client surveys for auto-population of IRS forms, smart tax analytics in combination with a dynamic client portal.