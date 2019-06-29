For a Crucial Key to Small Business Success, You Won’t Want to Miss this Event

Digital technology has improved virtually every aspect of business operations. This includes the customer side.

Being able to listen and respond to what customers say about your company is an invaluable edge. When used properly, the information can provide great insights into improving the products and services you offer.

In today’s business and information technology environment, the Voice of the Customer (VOC) is an in-depth process of capturing what customers expect, prefer and dislike.

“Listening to the Voice of the Customer” is a workshop by Applied Marketing Science (AMS) which will teach you how to listen to your customers. The workshop will be held from October 16-17, 2019 at the University Club of Chicago.

The workshop is a two-day event which will cover ways you can use customer information. This includes identifying customers for interviews and asking the right questions.

It also teaches how to analyze the information you have gathered about your customers to determine what they are most concerned about. This will be achieved with machine learning and journey mapping techniques, which will be explored in the workshop.

You can download the course overview here (PDF).

Get $100 off the course registration price by entering Discount Code SMALLBIZ.

Click the red button and register.

Register Now

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Listening to the Voice of the Customer

October 16, 2019, Chicago, Ill.

Led by veteran product development and market research experts, this course will introduce Voice of the Customer (VOC) market research and teach you to use it to accelerate innovation in business-to-business markets. The workshop uses a lively, interactive format with numerous hands-on activities and practice exercises to build skills and will also expose you to the latest applications of these techniques in areas such as machine learning and journey mapping.

Discount Code

SMALLBIZ ($100 Off)

More Events

More Contests

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.

You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.