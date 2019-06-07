In the News: Baby Boomers Stay Sharp in Gig Economy

This week, we learned that Baby Boomers are farther away from retirement than they ever were.

Maybe not as a whole, but to cast a blanket over everyone in this generation would be a mistake.

In fact, a big mistake, based on the results of two recent surveys. We’re learning that many Baby Boomers have a little more boom in them.

In a survey from Wonolo, the numbers show that Baby Boomers competing in the gig economy — and there are a lot — are doing rather well. At least, that’s true if you consider the number of jobs they’re taking on. The Wonolo data reveals that nearly a third of Baby Boomer freelancers are completing 3 gigs a week or more!

And if they’re not competing in the gig economy, they’re still out there in the workforce and ready to contribute to today’s economy. But many Baby Boomers feel snubbed by younger generations or even their contemporaries in hiring positions.

A new study from iHire found 53% of Baby Boomers responding to a recent survey say they were discriminated against in the hiring process due to their age.

That number seems ludicrous when you consider the previous survey that shows how hard Baby Boomers work and have adapted so well to the digital and freelance economy.

If you’re willing to pass on a Baby Boomer looking for a job from you, there’s a good chance they’ll go out and find their own work.

Technology Trends

Canva Hacked! Remember to Change Passwords Regularly

On May 24, 2019 Canva reported its systems were experiencing an in-progress attack. When it was all over, the records of 139 million users were stolen by the hackers Gnosticplayers. The hackers notified ZDNet and provided evidence of the hack, which included a sample with the data of 18,816 accounts.

83% of Small Business Owners Ask Their Accountant for Tech Advice

A new report highlights how small businesses turn to their accountants for technology advice. And Zoho partnered with AccountingWeb on the report. It shows small businesses are asking for this advice 83% of the time. And 40% of the accountants say they are asked tech questions up to 20 times a month. Small Business Trends contacted Andy North at AccountingWeb to learn more.

PepsiCo Launches Lab to Help Small Food Service Operators Go Digital

The digital revolution has changed the world. And that includes the food industry. And technology has worked out well for customers. But food services haven’t fared as well. Some seem slow to adapt new technology. And the available technology remains limited anyway. But one of the largest brands in the industry may change all that.

80% of Americans Experience Tech Frustration Daily, Are Your Customers Among Them?

Digital technology has transformed the way people communicate, socialize, work, shop, play, travel and more. And this has increased their reliance on the technology, which makes it that much more frustrating when something goes wrong. Technology Frustration According to a study by Asurion, 80% of Americans experience some type of tech frustration every day.

Interviews

Master the Art of Managing Your Millennial Employees with These Simple Insights

Ramon Ray talks about the intricacies of working with today’s 20 and 30-somethings with Chris Tuff. Chris is the author of the USA Today and LA Times bestselling book, The Millennial Whisperer: The Practical, Profit-Focused Playbook for Working With and Motivating the World’s Largest Generation.

Retail Trends

Small Craft Breweries Should Focus on Taste to Win Customers, Survey Shows

The taste of good quality craft beer is uniquely different depending on the brewer. And these varied tastes are what connoisseurs of craft beer search for. Once they find their brew of choice, customers become evangelists trying to convert their friends and family. A new survey by C+R Research says taste is the number one factor drinkers look for in a craft beer.

Small Business Loans

Some Small Businesses Had to Wait Longer Than 6 Months to Hear About a Loan Application

When it comes to a business loan, applicants want to start and expand their company, or they need funds to get out of a financial jam. But the application process is not uniform across the board, which leaves room for inefficiencies small business owners inevitably face. How Long Does It Take to Get a Business Loan A new survey conducted by Lending Express reports inefficiency runs rampant.

Small Business Operations

What are HSAs – and How Do They Work for Your Business?

Health savings accounts (HSAs) have existed for about 15 years. And they have grown in popularity. But many companies and individuals still don’t fully understand how they work. And what makes them a good health coverage solution for small businesses? Check out these 10 things to help you decide if HSAs are right for your business. Health Savings Account Rules 1.

Startup

Best Cities for Serial Entrepreneurs

Some entrepreneurs just love to start businesses — over and over again. There’s even a name for them: serial entrepreneurs. But have you ever wondered where to find serial entrepreneurs? Our rankings of the Best Cities for Serial Entrepreneurs highlight where you can find large concentrations of serial entrepreneurs.

Only 28% of Entrepreneurs Were Encouraged to Start Businesses When Young

Starting your own business is far from easy and when you add raising a family to the equation, it quickly gets more complicated. So, it’s no surprise a new study from 99designs reports only 28% of entrepreneurs were encouraged to start a business while in school. But most entrepreneurs wouldn’t trade juggling both aspects of their lives because of the challenges and rewards it offers.