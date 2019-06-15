Learn How to Use Research Data to Gauge Customer Needs at this Event

As a business, you create products and services for your customers. So you must listen to what they say. This is of paramount importance. The Voice of the Customer (VOC), whether it is for B2B or B2C companies, has to be heeded.
The Applied Marketing Science (AMS) “Listening to the Voice of the Customer” workshop will teach you how to listen. And use the information to keep your customers longer and acquire new ones.
After you attend the workshop, AMS says you can use VOC skills to accelerate innovation in your particular market.
The two-day workshop will use a live and interactive format to teach the latest applications of VOC techniques with hands-on activities. This will include practice exercises to build and reinforce the skills you have learned.
The use of machine learning and journey mapping will be explored in VOC and how they are applied to use research data more effectively.
Download the course overview here (PDF).
The workshop will be held from October 16-17, 2019 at the University Club of Chicago.
Get $100 off the course registration price by entering Discount Code SMALLBIZ.
Click the red button and register.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
Listening to the Voice of the Customer
October 16, 2019, Chicago, Ill.
Led by veteran product development and market research experts, this course will introduce Voice of the Customer (VOC) market research and teach you to use it to accelerate innovation in business-to-business markets. The workshop uses a lively, interactive format with numerous hands-on activities and practice exercises to build skills and will also expose you to the latest applications of these techniques in areas such as machine learning and journey mapping.
Discount Code
SMALLBIZ ($100 Off)
