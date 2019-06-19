

Agency marketers face a unique challenge.

Not only are they on the hook for creating and executing monster marketing campaigns for clients.

They also have to run and grow their agency business.

My first company, WordStream, was a digital advertising agency that grew to +300 employees and tens of thousands of customers.

The company manages over a billion dollars of ad spend. I sold that company last year for over $150 million.

Marketing agencies might want to know my top takeaways from analyzing hundreds of different agency growth strategies and the hundreds of different pricing experiments I did at WordStream.

So I’m sharing my best marketing agency growth strategies, along with the top tips from six other agency growth coaches and strategists from the fastest-growing brands in digital.

Marketing Agency Growth Strategies

Read them and then go see what’s going on at the full-day free online conference just for growing marketing agencies.

Larry Kim, CEO and Founder of MobileMonkey

WordStream is one of the world’s largest online advertising agencies and one key way we were able to do this was by offering something new and differentiated.

We were really early to offer support for Google Ads, and this was back when nobody was doing this.

Then we jumped on the Facebook ad train early on.

If you’re selling Google Ads or Facebook Ads in 2019, chances are your prospective new clients already have an agency handling this, and you’re probably not going to get the client.

What you can do is offer something new and differentiated such as chat marketing in your services mix.

Do a really great job at killing it in that little opportunity that they’ve afforded you, and then land and expand.

You can take over the rest of the client’s agency marketing business because you’ve done such a killer job at optimizing the chat campaigns.

They’ll think you’re a magician with the kind of results you can drive with Messenger marketing compared to conventional Facebook advertising.

Mandy McEwen, Founder of Mod Girl Marketing and Digital Agency Growth Coach