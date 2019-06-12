The Best Order Management Software for Small Businesses

You may find Running an online business rewarding. But stresses clearly come with the job. So good order management software remains critical for any small eCommerce business. And it will help your business establish itself in the market.

Order Management Software

Check out this selection of quality order management systems for small businesses of various sectors.

Megaventory

Megaventory holds the distinction of being one of the first US companies to offer online inventory and order management. The company dates back in 2010. They provide specialized support staff boasting PhDs and MScs. And a standard deal runs $135 per month. But you’ll also get a fifteen day free trial.

Brightpearl

This automated inventory tracking system makes sure you have enough inventory. And it sees to it the inventory is in the right locations to meet your business demands. Brightpearl software shows you inventory at all locations. And this makes your business more profitable. But it also limits the risk of overselling. You’ll find this software flexible. And you can choose the level that fits your business. The system also offers a 30-day trial.

ShipStation

ShipStation offers a web-based software. And it makes e-commerce retailers more efficient at processing and fulfilling orders. The software also helps businesses ship orders to all the most popular marketplaces via all the top carriers.

The company focuses on the user. And it plans to keep improving its product. The Starter package for small businesses makes 50 or less shipments a month. It costs just $9 per month. And it comes with a 30-day free trial.

SellerActive

SellerActive offers software to help online retailers business operations. And this gives them time to focus on growth. The SellerActive software gives you process improvements. You’ll get automated repricing. And the software offers synchronized product listings. The tool spreads these listings actoss Amazon, Walmart, Jet and eBay.

You’ll find various Basic and Pro plans. Ad they start as low as $79 per month. But the most expensive Pro plan costs $899 per month. You’ll also get a demo. And you’ll receive free consultation available before you commit.

Shipedge

Shipedge offers software that is modular and scalable. And it automates complex eCommerce operations. You’ll find software that is 100% web-based. And the main module delivers management and warehouse management systems. Other modules include returns, exchanges and multi-carrier shipping.

The pricing depends on what modules are included in your package, with an All-in-One option including everything and a Modular version that provides only what you need.

Zoho Inventory

Growing businesses will be well served by Zoho Inventory’s management software. It enables you to keep track of every unit with a powerful stock management, order fulfillment and inventory control system. The Basic package costs $39 per month, the Standard package $79 and the Professional package $199. There is also a free version for businesses currently making 20 or less orders per month.

Orderhive

Orderhive is a unified business tool that features an ultra-modern design, user friendly interface, robust features and seamless integrations with marketplaces, shopping carts, shipping carriers and accounting software. It includes a real-time inventory tracking system and you can also use it to streamline and automate your back-end processes.

The Starter package costs $99 and the Professional package $199 per month. Customer support is available 24/7 and there is a 15-day free trial.

Stitch Labs

Stitch Labs is purpose built for modern multi-channel retailers, offering scalability through improved efficiency that create sustained growth and help businesses expand into new channels and products. The software gives you enhanced inventory visibility and accuracy, as well as streamlined workflows to meet the most complex and demanding operations.

Comprehensive service and support is also provided. The Basic package costs $799 and the High Growth package costs $959, plus there is a Premium package with advanced functionality and customization. A free demo is available upon request.

Emerge

The Emerge app is a complete system for businesses looking to expand. It deals with traditional offline distribution and online e-commerce sales and includes a purchase and inventory management system, multi-channel ordering, and helps make accounting simple. It costs just under $40 per month and there is a free trial available.

TradeGecko

TradeGecko combines inventory management processes, important business applications and online commerce to create a central core for your wholesale and eCommerce business. It is a cloud-based inventory management system with three packages available, each with a free trial. The prices start at $39 for the basic Founder package, $79 for the Lite package and $199 for the Small Business package.

Multiorders

Use Multiorders to integrate all your sales channels and manage your orders with a multichannel inventory management system with integrated shipping management software. You can manage pricing and stock levels of all sales channels from one place, as well as connect all of the shipping carriers you use and print labels with just a single click. There is a free 14-day trial and the Starter package costs $44 per month.

Finale Inventory

Cloud-based Finale Inventory is multichannel inventory management software specifically designed for high volume eCommerce businesses. It is customizable and versatile for whatever workflow and processes your business uses.

Each account has a dedicated account manager who is trained to listen and better understand your unique requirements, and they will offer recommendations and perform customizations as well as train you in how to get the absolute maximum out of Finale Inventory. The Bronze package starts at $99 per month, with the highly integrated Platinum package costing $649 per month.

Kibo

Kibo helps retailers and branded manufacturers achieve optimal performance of both B2C and B2B commerce. It provides a complete ‘omnichannel commerce platform’ delivered with a low total cost of ownership and a quick time to market. The price varies according to what options you choose, but there is a free demo to try upon request.