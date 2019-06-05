At Dreamforce 2018, the Salesforce small business team asked attendees to share their most essential advice for small business owners. Over the course of four days, we collected more than 1,000 pearls of wisdom.

To celebrate National Small Business Week, we’ve distilled those 1,000+ suggestions down to 12 bits of small biz advice. And for fun, we’ve included some runner-ups that expressed similar ideas in different words.

Here we go:

1. “Every journey starts with one step — make sure you have the right shoes to go far.”

Launching a small business involves many important decisions, both big and small. The choices you make today can affect your business for years to come, so it’s critical to get off to a strong start and put your business on the path to success.

Runner-ups:

Start on the right foot and invest in the right software/tools to be successful so you don’t have to start over down the road.

Start simple and build on it over time. It’s more difficult to simplify later.

Life isn’t about finding your calling. It’s about picking up the phone and dialing.

2. “Don’t boil the ocean — think small and fast.”