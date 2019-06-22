This Event in Chicago will Change the Way You Listen to Customers

Customers are more vocal than ever. This is because they more ways to tell companies exactly how they feel about a product or service. A business can use this information to improve or ignore it.
The Applied Marketing Science (AMS) “Listening to the Voice of the Customer” workshop is created to teach you how to listen to your customers. This includes B2B or B2C customers.
The workshop is going to be held on October 16 and 17, 2019 at the University Club of Chicago.
The interactive and live workshop will provide hands-on activities to teach the latest applications of voice of the customer techniques.The goal is to use the information your customers provide you so you can acquire new customers and keep the ones you have longer.
The workshop will include how to:
- Scope an effective study
- Identify the right customers to interview
- Select the best research methodologies
- Structure and ask the right questions, the right way
- Analyze customer interviews to extract customer needs
- Use quantitative methodologies to prioritize needs for product development
Attendees will learn how to apply machine learning and journey mapping in research data more effectively.
Download the course overview here (PDF).
Enter Discount Code SMALLBIZ and get $100 off the course registration price.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
Listening to the Voice of the Customer
October 16, 2019, Chicago, Ill.
Led by veteran product development and market research experts, this course will introduce Voice of the Customer (VOC) market research and teach you to use it to accelerate innovation in business-to-business markets. The workshop uses a lively, interactive format with numerous hands-on activities and practice exercises to build skills and will also expose you to the latest applications of these techniques in areas such as machine learning and journey mapping.
Discount Code
SMALLBIZ ($100 Off)
More Contests
Image: Depositphotos.com