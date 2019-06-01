This Upcoming Workshop Will Help You Gather Better Feedback from Customers

When you really listen to your customers you build long-term relationships, receive feedback, gain more customers and you can even avoid crisis.

The Applied Marketing Science (AMS) “Listening to the Voice of the Customer” workshop has been designed to help you do all that and more.

From October 16-17, 2019 at the University Club of Chicago, AMS will introduce you to the Voice of the Customer (VOC) market research.

According to AMS, by the time you leave the workshop, you will be able to execute VOC in your company. Using a live and interactive format with hands on activities, you will learn the latest applications of VOC techniques.

This will include machine learning and journey mapping along with access to AMS-exclusive online VOC toolkit of job aids, templates and knowledge resources.

The goal is to help you complete a VOC project successfully.

Download the course overview here (PDF).

You can get $100 off the course registration price by entering Discount Code SMALLBIZ.

Click the red button and register.

Register Now

Maturepreneur Today Virtual Summit

June 11, 2019, Online

Maturepreneur Today is holding its full day virtual event on June 11, 2019. The summit is for new, existing and budding entrepreneurs in their 50’s, 60’s and 70’s. Visit our website to view the entire list of renowned speakers. #MaturepreneurToday

